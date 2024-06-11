Nearly Half Of Australian Workers Are Stressed as Workplace Bullying Persists

SYDNEY, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gallup's latest State of the Global Workplace report finds that 48% of Australian workers experienced a lot of stress the previous day in 2023, as the country continues to crack down on bullying and harassment in the workplace. In addition to high levels of stress, 20% say they felt sad, and 15% felt angry the prior day.

"Australian workplaces are facing a retention, productivity and mental health crisis," observed Claire de Carteret, managing director APAC, workplace advisory at Gallup. "According to an Australian Workers Union (AWU) study, one in every two employees experienced bullying, harassment or discrimination in 2023. The result is a sharp increase in psychosocial injury claims."

Low Worker Engagement Is Costing Australia Billions

In addition to experiencing a lot of stress, the report reveals that just one-fifth (21%) of Australian employees are engaged at work, and 12% are actively disengaged. This lack of engagement could cost Australian companies over $220 billion AUD annually in lost opportunity, equating to 9% of the nation's GDP.

Globally, employee engagement stagnated at 23% in 2023 after multiple years of steady gains. The majority of the world's employees continue to struggle at work and in life, with direct consequences for organisational productivity.

As Skills Shortages Grow, Workers Are Eying New Roles

The report finds that three-quarters (74%) of Australian workers see now as a good time to find a job, and many employees are eyeing the exits. Nearly half (44%) say they are watching for or actively seeking a new job. This could represent a significant concern for many employers, as a 2023 Jobs and Skills Australia analysis of current skills shortages notes that 36% of occupations assessed are in a national shortage (332 out of 916).

"Almost half of employees intend to leave and are actively looking for new roles," emphasised de Carteret. "Organisational leaders urgently need to address this crisis by taking actions that foster a workplace culture of employee engagement and wellbeing."

