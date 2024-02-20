NEC and Securonix Forge Strategic Alliance to Strengthen Advanced Cyber Defence Solutions

SINGAPORE, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NEC Asia Pacific (NEC APAC), the Singapore-based regional headquarters of global technology firm, NEC Corporation, and Securonix, Inc., a leader in Unified Defence Security Information and Event Management (SIEM), have sealed a partnership to enhance and advance NEC's cyber defence services in Southeast Asia. This collaboration signifies a strategic alliance geared towards advancing NEC's vision for technological innovations and advancements, with a specific focus on enhancing the capabilities of NEC's Managed Services Business Unit, securely and safely.

NEC and Securonix Forge Strategic Alliance to Strengthen Advance Cyber Defence Solutions

According to the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore, the risks posed by cyber threats will continue to grow as Singapore digitalises. Cyber threats and attacks are becoming more sophisticated, in particular, phishing attacks where employees are tricked into revealing sensitive information; this can result in a loss of data or money or cause disruption to the operations of organisations. The need for cybersecurity has become more important than ever.

Public and private sector organisations are also facing challenges of growing cyber threats across different domains and are often insufficiently equipped to deal with cyber attacks on their operations. To bridge the gap, NEC partners with Securonix to ensure that our customers are equipped to address pertinent cybersecurity threats with our swift response capabilities. This partnership also ensures business continuity planning for organisations when a cyber breach occurs.

The NEC and Securonix alliance promises numerous benefits for NEC's customers, including enhanced visibility, cost-reduction, and swift response capabilities. Securonix's state-of-the-art technology significantly amplifies the visibility of potential attack surfaces, empowering proactive measures for threat management and efficiently handling of cybersecurity incidents. The automated platform further contributes to cost reduction, optimising overall operations. Beyond technology, Securonix commits to providing comprehensive support to NEC, extending from the initial onboarding of partners and customers to the platform to the management of day-to-day operations. This platinum partnership ensures Securonix prioritises NEC's specific needs, facilitating rapid and effective incident management response.

Job Chan, Vice President, NEC APAC, said, "Our objective is to support customers to manage and overcome any potential cybersecurity challenges they may face in their daily business operations so that there is business continuity. The integration of Securonix into our strategic framework allows us to strengthen our cybersecurity services to customers. Such collaboration with a renowned partner will deepen our customers' trust in us as we offer security-as-a-service to our customers as part of our comprehensive managed services tech stack."

"Securonix's current technology marks a notable transition towards a unified solution seamlessly integrating SIEM, UEBA (User and Entity Behaviour Analytics) and SOAR (Security Orchestration, Automation, and Response). This forward-looking solution is experiencing high demand and is poised to shape the future of the continually-evolving cybersecurity landscape", added Chan.

"Today marks a pivotal moment in our commitment to fortifying cyber resilience and driving hyper-growth for businesses in the APMEA market. Through this strategic alliance, we look forward to embarking on a transformative journey, harnessing our next-gen SIEM capabilities & NEC's strong foothold in the market to elevate their cyber defence solutions. Together, we stand ready to confront emerging threats, safeguarding organizations with unparalleled expertise and cutting-edge technologies," stated Ajay Biyani, Vice President, APJ, India, Middle East & Africa at Securonix.

About NEC APAC

In NEC Asia Pacific, we lead in propelling Singapore's Smart Nation initiatives, integrating trusted technology with social responsibility. As a leading information and communications technology provider, we provide innovative solutions through AI, analytics, data, digital services, enterprise infrastructure and managed services to promote safety, security and enhance the quality of life for individuals and the community. Our technological advancements, dedicated to privacy and ethical usage, solidify trust among businesses and citizens.

Together with our research laboratories, NEC Asia Pacific provides cutting-edge public safety, cybersecurity technologies and enterprise solutions to enable smart and sustainable cities, with a vision to create a brighter future.

For more information and to learn more about NEC Asia Pacific's innovative solutions, please visit https://sg.nec.com/.

About Securonix

Securonix is leading the evolution of SIEM for today's hybrid cloud, data-driven enterprises. Securonix Unified Defence SIEM provides organizations with the first and only content-driven threat detection, investigation and response (TDIR) solution built with a highly scalable data cloud and a unified experience from the analyst to the CISO. The innovative cloud-native solution enables organizations to scale up their security operations and keep up with evolving threats. For more information, visit www.securonix.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

