NEC APAC recognized as HPE Aruba Networking Edge Solution Partner of the Year for Asia Pacific and Japan

SINGAPORE, Oct. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NEC Asia Pacific (NEC APAC), a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies, was announced the winner for the Edge Solution Partner of the Year category at the 2023 HPE Aruba Networking Partner Award for the Asia Pacific Japan (APJ) region.

The HPE Aruba Networking Partner Award celebrate outstanding achievements and contributions within the partner ecosystem, with 14 winners across the region. NEC secured the Edge Solution Partner of the Year award which acknowledges NEC's commitment to innovation, excellence, and the delivery of advanced edge solutions that empower organizations to thrive in the ever-evolving digital landscape.

Yeo Jack Ming, Vice President, Enterprise Infrastructure Business Unit, NEC APAC, said, "We are honored to receive this recognition from HPE Aruba Networking. This award underscores NEC's dedication to deliver cutting-edge solutions that empower businesses to navigate challenges in the digital age. NEC's focus on providing transformative technologies aligns seamlessly with HPE Aruba Networking's mission to drive innovation and create value for its customers, and our collaboration has been pivotal in fostering innovation and delivering best-in-class solutions to our valued customers."

"These awards recognise and celebrate the notable accomplishments of our partners, who are constantly pushing boundaries to deliver ever improving experiences. NEC demonstrated their strong technical expertise in HPE Aruba Networking solutions, especially the Edge Services Platform, and we want to give them due credit for that," HPE Aruba Networking APJ channel and services sales leader, Tony Smith, said.

NEC is committed to bolstering technological advancements to empower societies. The partnership with technology partners such as HPE Aruba Networking continues to be a key driver in NEC's promise to harness the power of technology to address the evolving needs of businesses in the region.

About NEC Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd.

Singapore-based NEC Asia Pacific (NEC APAC) is the regional headquarters for NEC Corporation (HQ: Japan) in Southeast Asia. As a leading information and communications technology provider, NEC APAC provides innovative solutions and infrastructure to promote safety, security and enhance the quality of life for individuals and the community. NEC APAC's expertise includes solutions for carrier networks, biometric identification, enterprise applications and infrastructure, unified communications, transportation solutions, multimedia displays and smart energy, as well as the provision of managed services and contact centre services.

Together with our research laboratories, NEC APAC provides cutting-edge public safety, cybersecurity technologies and enterprise solutions to enable safer cities, with a vision to create a brighter future. For more information, please visit https://sg.nec.com.

