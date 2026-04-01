NEC Appoints New Managing Director to Drive Next Phase of Growth in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, April 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NEC Corporation of Malaysia today announced the appointment of Takayuki Inaba as Managing Director, effective immediately. Inaba, who concurrently serves as President and CEO of NEC Asia Pacific, brings nearly four decades of experience at NEC Corporation, driving business growth and building strategic partnerships across Asia's most dynamic markets, making him the ideal leader to guide NEC Malaysia through its next chapter.

Takayuki Inaba, Managing Director, NEC Malaysia

His tenure as Chairman and President of NEC India Pvt. Ltd. and Chairman Representative of NEC (China) Co., Ltd, speaks of his proven ability to scale NEC's presence and influence across the region. This appointment underscores NEC's deepened commitment to Malaysia as the nation accelerates its digital economy agenda and solidifies its position as a premier technology hub in Southeast Asia.

Moreover, Malaysia is familiar ground for Inaba. He served as Director of NEC Malaysia in early 2000 for approximately a decade, gaining firsthand insight into the country's evolving technology landscape and business environment.

Inaba shares, "Malaysia is where my overseas career began, and it has remained a memorable and meaningful part of my journey ever since. Returning as Managing Director feels less like a new chapter and more like a promise fulfilled. Together with our customers and partners, we will build something that truly matters for Malaysia."

In his new role, Inaba will lead NEC Malaysia's overall strategic direction, channeling his vision into tangible outcomes by strengthening the company's presence across key growth sectors.

"Malaysia is a dynamic, fast-growing market with immense potential," adds Inaba. "With our expertise in AI, biometrics, digital infrastructure, enterprise and digital identity solutions, NEC is well-positioned to support Malaysia's national priorities and accelerate digital transformation across industries."

Wataru Irie, former Managing Director of NEC Malaysia, will return to NEC Corporation to assume his new role.

About NEC Corporation of Malaysia Sdn. Bhd.

Established in March 1988, NEC Corporation of Malaysia Sdn. Bhd. is a subsidiary of NEC Corporation, a globally renowned technology innovator with decades of expertise in delivering solutions that drive meaningful progress. As one of Malaysia's leading digital transformation partners, NEC Malaysia is committed to accelerating the nation's journey toward becoming a Digital Nation. The company specialises in AI, biometrics, smart connectivity, digital infrastructure, enterprise solutions, digital identity, and managed services. Its operations span Kuala Lumpur and Sunway City Iskandar Puteri, where its Centre of Excellence in Johor serves as a regional hub for managed services and customer support across Southeast Asia. To learn more, visit my.nec.com.

SOURCE NEC Corporation of Malaysia