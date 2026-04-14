NEC Asia Pacific to Showcase Trusted Public Safety and Digital Identity Innovations at Milipol TechX 2026

SINGAPORE, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NEC Asia Pacific will participate in Milipol TechX 2026, one of the world's leading international exhibitions for homeland security and public safety, showcasing advanced public safety and digital identity solutions for governments and enterprises.

At the NEC booth, visitors will experience how NEC's end-to-end capabilities support mission-critical operations across border control, law enforcement, critical infrastructure and smart city environments.

Long-Range Frictionless Identity Authentication

Experience fast, walk through identity verification using iris and facial biometrics captured from a distance, enabling smoother flow and reduced congestion at checkpoints while maintaining strong assurance.

Rapid Border Clearance

See how high-throughput clearance can be achieved with a simple scan‑and‑go process, combining QR authentication with real‑time biometric matching at scale continuous passenger flow.

In Vehicle Passenger Detection & Counting

An AI driven capability that accurately detects and counts all occupants inside a moving vehicle, including infants, supporting better situational awareness and policy enforcement.

Cloud Based Digital Identity Services

Discover a cloud native digital identity platform that enables secure, multi factor identity verification and authentication across digital channels, with strong data protection and user control.

Biometric Linked Projection Experiences

Watch how physical spaces can be transformed into personalised, touch free displays, projecting individual specific information onto surfaces after identity verification for intuitive guidance.

Mobile Biometric Assistant & AI Analytics on the Move

An autonomous mobile platform that performs facial recognition and AI analytics while moving through open areas, supporting person of interest detection, alerting, and situational monitoring.

Identity Platform & Operations Services

Learn how scalable platform and operational services support the deployment, integration, and ongoing operation of identity driven systems - helping agencies move confidently from pilot to production.

In addition, NEC Asia Pacific will take part in the Biometrics Institute Meeting - Keeping Identities Real, an official associated event of Milipol TechX 2026. As part of NEC's sponsorship, Christopher Lam, Vice President of NEC Laboratories Asia Pacific, will join the industry thought‑leadership panel "The Future of Biometrics in Identity Management," contributing perspectives on proof of presence, trusted digital identities and the evolving role of biometrics in border management and secure, personalised services.

"Milipol TechX is a key platform for engaging with public safety stakeholders who are navigating increasingly complex security challenges," said Angela Goh, Senior Vice President, NEC Asia Pacific. "At NEC, we focus on building trusted solutions that combine advanced AI and biometrics with strong governance, enabling organisations to enhance security outcomes while maintaining public trust."

NEC's participation at Milipol TechX 2026 reflects its commitment to supporting governments and enterprises across the Asia Pacific region with trusted technologies that enhance safety and operational effectiveness.

Visit NEC Asia Pacific at Milipol TechX 2026 to explore how NEC's public safety and digital identity solutions are shaping the future of secure operations.

Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Singapore

28-30 April 2026 | 9:30 AM – 5:00 PM

Book a private demo at [email protected].

About NEC

NEC Asia Pacific leads in propelling Singapore's Smart Nation initiatives, integrating trusted technology with social responsibility. As a leading information and communications technology provider, NEC APAC is creating what's ahead with innovative solutions through AI, analytics, data, digital services, enterprise infrastructure, and Managed Services to promote safety, security, and enhance the quality of life for individuals and the community.

NEC APAC's technological advancements, dedicated to privacy and ethical usage, solidify trust among businesses and citizens. Together with NEC's research laboratories, NEC APAC provides cutting-edge public safety, cybersecurity technologies, and enterprise solutions to enable smart and sustainable cities, with a vision to create a brighter future.

For more information and to learn more about NEC APAC's innovative solutions, visit https://sg.nec.com/.

SOURCE NEC Asia Pacific