NEC highlights retail solutions at NRF 2026 APAC in Singapore

- Leveraging data and AI to create a more enriched future -

TOKYO, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NEC Corporation (NEC; TSE: 6701) will demonstrate advanced retail solutions at "NRF 2026: Retail's Big Show Asia Pacific" (NRF 2026 APAC) at Lower-Level Booth #2015 from June 2-4 at the Marina Bay Sands Expo, Singapore.

The National Retail Federation (NRF) hosts one of the world's largest retail conferences every January in New York, boasting a 115-year history with approximately 40,000 participants from 75 countries. NRF 2026 APAC will be held in Singapore as the Asia-Pacific edition of this event.

Rendering of NEC’s Booth for NRF 2026 APAC

During the show, NEC will demonstrate cutting-edge technologies that are driving digital transformation (DX) in next-generation retail by addressing societal and business challenges, enhancing customer experiences, and improving employee efficiency.

Exhibition Details:

Agentic Retail: Scaling Intelligence Across Operations

Supervity's AI Employees transform fragmented retail workflows into intelligent operations. By executing high-volume transactions and learning from exceptions, they scale effortlessly — ensuring error-free and frictionless enterprise operations.

Turn Every Footstep into Data: Recover Every Lost Lead

NEC's Mi-Eye transforms existing security footage into advanced retail analytics without the need for new hardware. Move beyond raw video to actionable intelligence that uncovers why customers leave and how to recover lost revenue.

Stop Shrinkage, Secure Profits: AI-Powered Integrity

Safeguard profitability by eliminating revenue leakage while cultivating a secure, high-quality environment for an unmatched customer journey.

Connected Retail Operations on a Smart Device Platform

NEC's cloud-powered solution uses smart glasses with a display and a camera that help guide tasks, including streaming live video and enabling two-way support with alerts and a virtual assistant — improving retail consistency.

Boost Sales with In-Store Data and AI for Better Customer Experience (CX)

Merge beacon-based in-store data with online insights to power AI actions. It seamlessly integrates with existing apps for true Online-Merge-Offline (OMO) retail — a strategy that blends online and offline experiences into one unified shopping journey — boosting sales growth and customer satisfaction.

Delivering Japan-Quality Cybersecurity for Global Supply Chains

CyIOC, NEC's next-generation cybersecurity service, features dual use for national security and strengthens cyber resilience across global supply chains. CyIOC leverages AI and threat intelligence to predict and prevent attacks before disruption.

Please see the following link to register for NRF 2026 APAC.

https://nrfbigshowapac.nrf.com/registration

About NEC at NRF 2026 APAC

https://www.nec.com/en/global/solutions/enterprise/nrf2026/index.html

About NEC

The NEC Group leverages technology to create social value and promote a more sustainable world where everyone has the chance to reach their full potential. NEC Corporation was established in 1899. Today, the NEC Group's approximately 110,000 employees utilize world-leading AI, security, and communications technologies to solve the most pressing needs of customers and society.

For more information, please visit https://www.nec.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and YouTube.

NEC is a registered trademark of NEC Corporation. All Rights Reserved. Other product or service marks mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners. ©2026 NEC Corporation.

SOURCE NEC Corporation