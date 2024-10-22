NEC Indonesia and Sinar Mas Land Forge Partnership for Adaptation Finance Development to Mitigate the Impact of Climate Change

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NEC Indonesia and Sinar Mas Land, through its subsidiary PT Samakta Mitra, have started a strategic partnership to mitigate the impact of climate change by leveraging Adaptation Finance and disaster mitigation visualisation technology. Adaptation Finance is an initiative developed by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), designed to assess the risks and impacts of natural disasters caused by climate change. It aims to identify risks early, plan mitigation strategies, and foster greater business resilience.

Irvan Yasni, CEO of Technology Advisory & Business at Sinar Mas Land (second from the left), together with Joji Yamamoto, President Director of NEC Indonesia (second from the right), signs a Memorandum of Understanding to initiate a joint study on Adaptation Finance in Indonesia, witnessed by Mulyawan Gani, Chief Transformation & Data Officer of Sinar Mas Land (far left), and Yutaka Ukegawa, Corporate Executive Vice President of NEC Corporation (far right).

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to begin a joint study on Adaptation Finance in Indonesia between Sinar Mas Land and NEC Indonesia was signed by Irvan Yasni, CEO of Technology Advisory and Business of Sinar Mas Land, and Joji Yamamoto, President Director of NEC Indonesia, at the Biomedical Campus, BSD City, last 15 October 2024. Yutaka Ukegawa, Corporate Executive Vice President of NEC Corporation, and Mulyawan Gani, Chief Transformation & Data Officer of Sinar Mas Land, were also in attendance.

Joji Yamamoto shares, "This collaboration marks an important first step in realising the Adaptation Finance initiative for mitigating the climate change. We believe that the technology and solutions offered by NEC can contribute to developing adaptive financial solutions that can be applied across various sectors. We look forward to this partnership with Sinar Mas Land's subsidiary, PT Samakta Mitra. Previously, NEC implemented the same solutions in Japan, supported by major insurance companies. The success of this endeavour emphasises the significant potential of this collaboration to bring positive impacts to Indonesia's financial services industry, particularly in addressing the growing climate challenges."

Irvan Yasni adds, "Adaptation Finance presents a great opportunity to create a more sustainable and safer environment in the face of disaster risks resulting from climate change. Together with NEC Indonesia, we will conduct a joint study on Adaptation Finance to develop case studies that anticipate adaptation steps and solutions to climate change across various sectors. By applying technology with disaster risk and climate change mapping, insurance companies can estimate potential losses and mitigate existing risks, allowing for more effective mitigation efforts."

Through this collaboration, Sinar Mas Land and NEC Indonesia will develop risk visualisation solutions capable of mapping the potential for natural disasters such as floods, earthquakes, and tropical cyclones. This will thereby accelerate the adoption of disaster risk mitigation solutions among insurance companies, banks, and investment firms. This initiative also supports better protection for communities and infrastructure in the future.

By utilising data-driven solutions, predictive analytics, and artificial intelligence (AI), NEC Indonesia will identify potential threats, assess environmental impacts, and provide more effective risk mitigation recommendations. This technology enables more strategic and sustainable allocation of funds, allowing Adaptation Finance to deliver positive effects on society, the business community, and the environment. (*)

About PT NEC Indonesia

NEC first established its representative office in Jakarta in 1968. To this day, PT NEC Indonesia continues to play an important role in providing innovative ICT solutions to promote safety, security, and improve the quality of life for individuals and communities. As a leading provider of information and communication technology, PT NEC Indonesia provides world-class services and technology including telecommunications networks, biometric identification, intelligent solutions for Banks and other Financial Services, Public Transportation and Logistics, Retail, Manufacturing, as well as government applications and infrastructure and business enterprises to support the digital transformation journey. For more information, visit us at http://id.nec.com/.

About Sinar Mas Land

Sinar Mas Land is a property developer in Indonesia with over 50 years of experience. Sinar Mas Land has developed more than 50 projects across Indonesia. The company's success in property and real estate development in Indonesia has been recognized by independent and credible institutions, earning various prestigious international awards such as the MIPIM Award in France (2018), ASEAN Energy Awards (2019), Asia Pacific Property Award (2021), Cambridge IFA's Global Good Governance Award (2021), and FIABCI World Prix d'Excellence Awards (2022).

With the support of a solid management team, Sinar Mas Land is renowned as a developer of independent townships (through the BSD City Development) and a pioneer in the development of the clustered residential concept. In addition, Sinar Mas Land is also a trailblazer in the development of innovative Strata Mall/Trade Center (ITC) projects in Indonesia. Sinar Mas Land is listed on the Indonesia Stock Exchange as PT Bumi Serpong Damai Tbk, and on the Singapore Exchange. Sinar Mas Land has strong strategic partners such as Sojitz Japan, Aeon, Itochu, Mitsubishi Corporation, Hongkong Land, and local partners like Kompas Gramedia and Kalbe. For more information, please visit: www.sinarmasland.com.

