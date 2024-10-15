NEC Indonesia Launches NEC amuse hub. at the Biomedical Campus, BSD City

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recognising the importance of technology showcases in expediting digital transformation, PT NEC Indonesia opens "NEC amuse hub.", a technology solution center designed to accelerate the digital transformation of various industry sectors, located at the Biomedical Campus within the Digital Hub, BSD City.

Short for NEC amazing user-centric experience hub., the NEC amuse hub. is designed to provide visitors with an interactive and inspiring experience, showcasing NEC's cutting-edge technologies, including Smart City, Smart Transportation Systems, Multi-modal Biometric Recognition, Submarine Cable System, Smart Manufacturing, and Cybersecurity.

Technology showcases are vital in accelerating digital innovations' understanding, adoption, and implementation across various industry sectors. Through live demonstrations, the public and industry players can grasp how digital solutions such as artificial intelligence, IoT, or cybersecurity technology are applied.

Joji Yamamoto, President Director of NEC Indonesia, shares, "With the presence of NEC amuse hub., we aim to introduce a wider audience to the various technologies and solutions that can improve Indonesia's quality of life and security. We believe technology is critical in shaping a better and safer future. NEC amuse hub. is a testament to our commitment to driving innovation and providing digital solutions to society."

The Biomedical Campus, housed inside the Digital Hub in BSD City, is a special commercial space for the technology industry occupying a total of 25 hectares. Since 2016, the Digital Hub has been home to 38 national and multinational companies, as well as Indonesian unicorn startups.

Irawan Harahap, CEO of Digital Tech Ecosystem & Development at Sinar Mas Land, welcomes the addition of the NEC amuse hub. in the Digital Hub. "We believe that the existence of NEC amuse hub. as part of the Digital Hub aligns with Sinar Mas Land's vision of creating an innovative and integrated digital ecosystem. By utilising the technology solutions owned by NEC Indonesia, we hope the NEC amuse hub. will foster collaboration, exploration, and creativity for various groups—from the public to professionals in the technology industry—to be able to adapt quickly to digital changes. The presence of NEC amuse hub. is an important part of our efforts to encourage the growth of a smarter and safer digital ecosystem."

NEC amuse hub. is part of PT NEC Indonesia's ongoing commitment to supporting the development of smart city ecosystems such as BSD City, which has been developed as an independent city that maximizes technology across its various elements. NEC amuse hub. is open to the public, with a prior appointment required for visits.

For easy access, NEC amuse hub., located at the Biomedical Campus, BSD City, is accessible via the Serpong-Balaraja (Serbaraja) Toll Road Sections 1A and 1B, Jakarta-Serpong Toll Road, Serpong-Cinere Toll Road, and Jakarta-Merak/Kebon Jeruk Toll Road, all integrated with the JORR 2/Pondok Indah Toll Road, Soekarno-Hatta Airport Toll Road, Jagorawi Toll Road, and other major toll roads across Java. Travelling to and from BSD City is also supported by various public transportation options, including the free BSD Link shuttle bus, BSD City feeder bus, and the Commuter Line train via Cisauk Station in the BSD City Intermoda area. (*)

About PT NEC Indonesia

NEC first established its representative office in Jakarta in 1968. To this day, PT NEC Indonesia continues to play an important role in providing innovative ICT solutions to promote safety, security, and improve the quality of life for individuals and communities. As a leading provider of information and communication technology, PT NEC Indonesia provides world-class services and technology including telecommunications networks, biometric identification, intelligent solutions for Banks and other Financial Services, Public Transportation and Logistics, Retail, Manufacturing, as well as government applications and infrastructure and business enterprises to support the digital transformation journey. For more information, visit us at http://id.nec.com/.

About Sinar Mas Land

Sinar Mas Land is a property developer in Indonesia with over 50 years of experience. Sinar Mas Land has developed more than 50 projects across Indonesia. The company's success in property and real estate development in Indonesia has been recognized by independent and credible institutions, earning various prestigious international awards such as the MIPIM Award in France (2018), ASEAN Energy Awards (2019), Asia Pacific Property Award (2021), Cambridge IFA's Global Good Governance Award (2021), and FIABCI World Prix d'Excellence Awards (2022).

With the support of a solid management team, Sinar Mas Land is renowned as a developer of independent townships (through the BSD City Development) and a pioneer in the development of the clustered residential concept. In addition, Sinar Mas Land is also a trailblazer in the development of innovative Strata Mall/Trade Center (ITC) projects in Indonesia. Sinar Mas Land is listed on the Indonesia Stock Exchange as PT Bumi Serpong Damai Tbk, and on the Singapore Exchange. Sinar Mas Land has strong strategic partners such as Sojitz Japan, Aeon, Itochu, Mitsubishi Corporation, Hongkong Land, and local partners like Kompas Gramedia and Kalbe. For more information, please visit: www.sinarmasland.com.

SOURCE PT. NEC Indonesia