NEC Indonesia Ready to Collaborate with Telkom Indonesia to Develop Smart City in Nusantara Capital and Other Cities in Indonesia

JAKARTA, Indonesia, March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NEC Indonesia has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Telkom Indonesia, the biggest digital telecommunications company in Indonesia, which is strongly committed to accelerating the country's digitalization.

Both companies agreed to collaborate in developing Smart Cities in the new capital city, Ibu Kota Nusantara (IKN), and other Indonesian cities. Their goal is to create a more sustainable and livable environment for citizens by adopting digital technologies in city operations.

Telkom Indonesia and NEC Indonesia will formulate a strategy, roadmap, design, and implementation plan for Smart Cities in Indonesia, with a primary focus on developing a smart city in the IKN, which is planned to be operational by 2024.

"Telkom Indonesia is strongly committed to accelerating digitalization throughout Indonesia through connectivity, platforms, and digital services, especially in building IKN into a smart city. We are happy to collaborate with NEC to support the development of world-class ICT at IKN," said Ermono Liman Prabowo, VP Network/IT Strategy, Technology & Architecture, and Force Leader of Information & Communication Technology (ICT) Service Preparation for Ibu Kota Nusantara (IKN) of Telkom Indonesia.

Telkom Indonesia is currently building a Telkom Smart Office in the IKN area as an effort to strengthen IKN development with complete digital infrastructure, including digital connectivity, digital platform, and digital services.

"As a long-term trusted partner of Telkom Indonesia, NEC is honored to be given the opportunity to collaborate in accelerating the development of Smart Cities for Ibu Kota Nusantara (IKN) and other cities in Indonesia," said Joji Yamamoto, President Director, NEC Indonesia. "We understand that each city has a different approach to creating a livable and sustainable space for citizens. NEC has been supporting many cities globally, focusing on overcoming social challenges by digitally transforming governance, environment, society, and economy to enrich the lives of citizens."

NEC will bring its global expertise in smart city operation systems to collaborate with Telkom Indonesia in developing smart city architecture and recommending a roadmap for Ibu Kota Nusantara (IKN) and other cities in Indonesia.

About PT NEC Indonesia

NEC first established its representative office in Jakarta in 1968. To this day, PT NEC Indonesia continues to play an important role in providing innovative ICT solutions to promote safety, security, and improve the quality of life for individuals and communities. As a leading provider of information and communication technology, PT NEC Indonesia provides world-class services and technology including telecommunications networks, biometric identification, intelligent solutions for Banks and other Financial Services, Public Transportation and Logistics, Manufacturing, as well as government applications and infrastructure and business enterprises to support the digital transformation journey. For more information, visit us at http://id.nec.com/

SOURCE NEC Asia Pacific Pte Ltd