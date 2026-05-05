NEC Indonesia Welcomes New President Director

JAKARTA, Indonesia, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NEC Indonesia today announced the appointment of Mr. Akifumi Katano as President Director, marking a significant step in advancing the company's long-term growth and innovation strategy in one of ASEAN's largest and most dynamic markets. Mr. Katano has held key leadership positions within NEC Corporation since 1997, bringing deep industry knowledge and leadership experience that positions him uniquely to lead NEC Indonesia's next phase of growth.

Akifumi Katano

In his new role, Mr. Katano will oversee operations and business expansion, with a focus on enhancing connectivity and supporting Indonesia's digital resilience. These efforts align with the government's push toward digital transformation, including the development of smart cities and next-generation public services.

Commenting on his new role, Mr. Katano said, "I am honored to lead NEC Indonesia at such a pivotal point in the nation's digital transformation. By leveraging our strengths in secure digital technologies, we aim to support Indonesia's ambitions for a more connected and sustainable future. I look forward to working closely with our customers and local partners to support their evolving needs and deliver meaningful impact."

Guided by the NEC Way, NEC Indonesia continues to create what's ahead by delivering innovative solutions that empower communities and support national development priorities. Mr. Katano adds, "We see strong potential to help accelerate Indonesia's digital future, and we are committed to supporting this journey with solutions that make a meaningful difference."

For many years, PT NEC Indonesia has continuously introduced advanced technologies from NEC Corporation into the Indonesian market, adapting them to address local business and societal needs. Building on this foundation, the company is strengthening its focus on key technology domains, including high-capacity connectivity such as submarine cable systems, IoT-driven solutions for industrial transformation in the manufacturing sector, as well as secure and smart city solutions.

Through these core areas, NEC Indonesia delivers value to its customers while addressing social challenges in line with its social values of safety, security, fairness and efficiency, and supports the realization of a more sustainable world where everyone has the opportunity to reach their full potential.

About PT NEC Indonesia

NEC first established its representative office in Jakarta in 1968. To this day, PT NEC Indonesia continues to play an important role in providing innovative ICT solutions to promote safety, security, and improve the quality of life for individuals and communities. As a leading provider of information and communication technology, PT NEC Indonesia provides world-class services and technology including telecommunications networks, biometric identification, intelligent solutions for Banks and other Financial Services, Public Transportation and Logistics, Manufacturing, Smart City, as well as government applications and infrastructure and business enterprises to support the digital transformation journey. For more information, visit us at http://id.nec.com/.

SOURCE PT NEC Indonesia