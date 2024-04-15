NEC Malaysia Names Wataru Irie as New Managing Director to Drive Growth

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NEC Malaysia today announced a leadership shift with the appointment of seasoned technology leader Wataru Irie as its new Managing Director.

Irie brings a proven track record of success to this critical role, boasting over 2 decades of experience at NEC. He began his NEC journey in Japan, where he spearheaded advancements in banking systems for over a decade. His international expertise then propelled him to make significant contributions across diverse markets in Russia, Europe, and the Middle East.

Returning to Japan, Irie played a key role in shaping NEC's global strategy. Leveraging this strategic foresight, he joined NEC Malaysia as Deputy Managing Director in 2021, where he immediately began driving business growth through innovative strategies.

As Managing Director, Irie will take the helm, leading NEC Malaysia's operations and spearheading further expansion into the Malaysian market. NEC Malaysia is confident that his leadership will propel the company to even greater heights.

SOURCE NEC Asia Pacific Pte Ltd