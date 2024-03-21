NEC opens new Operations Center to expand its presence to Johor.

JOHOR BAHRU, Malaysia, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NEC Corporation of Malaysia (NEC Malaysia), a leading digital transformation technology provider, today launched its Intelligent Center Operations of NEC (ICON) as part of its plans to expand its presence in Johor. The establishment of ICON in Sunway City Iskandar Puteri was a collaborative effort between NEC Asia Pacific (APAC) and NEC Malaysia.

The launch was attended by YB Tuan Lee Ting Han, Johor State Executive Council, Mr Takahashi Katsuhiko, Japan Ambassador to Malaysia, Mr Gerard Soosay, Chief Executive Officer of Sunway City Iskandar Puteri Iskandar and Mr Koichiro Koide, CEO and President of NEC APAC.

ICON's expansion marks a significant leap, transforming from a humble Sunway Citrine Hub office in Sunway City Iskandar Puteri into a comprehensive center of excellence. This expansion underscores ICON's dedication to job creation and serves as a hub for nurturing local talent, enriching customer service standards across Asia with managed and cybersecurity defense services.

Koichiro Koide, CEO & President of NEC APAC, said, "Across six decades of partnership with our esteemed clientele in ASEAN, we've built an unbreakable bond of trust. Some have journeyed with us since the beginning, a testament to our enduring relationships. At ICON, we deliver Managed and Cyber Security Defense Services to our customers with the highest degree of confidentiality. Trust lies at the core of our operations, as it is built upon the strong rapport we cultivate with our clients, considering the profound integration of these services into their IT infrastructure and operations."

Mr Koide added, "NEC is focused on providing solutions and supplying the foundational elements vital for transformative applications. To maintain seamless rapport with our valued clientele, we've established ICON as the cornerstone to enhance our customer services, transcending beyond mere product and sales."

ICON offers certified call center agents proficient in handling client demands at the first and second levels. Their Managed Intelligence Edge Services (MIES) dashboard allows customers to monitor real-time complaints, status, and progress. ICON utilises advanced AI-powered automation tools and provides support in eight languages to cater to the diverse needs of our Asian customers. ICON is part of a growing network of Advanced Response Centres (ARC) in the region that integrates service desk operations, network operations center, and security operations center functions in a seamless 3-in-1 concept for greater resource synergies, enhanced situational awareness and overall cost efficiencies.

"Johor is aspiring to be the regional hub of integrated solutions; we should position ourselves as an economy striving for digital transformation. Through our commitment to digital transformation, we aim to create a sustainable economic ecosystem that benefits not only the people of Johor but also the wider global community," said YB Tuan Lee Ting Han, Johor State Executive Council.

ICON is also set as a center for knowledge transfer, aiming to become a focal point for knowledge exchange. As part of this initiative, the company will onboard Malaysian talents over the next five years, nurturing them into proficient professionals in managed services and cyber defence services. These individuals will gain comprehensive insights into the technology provided by NEC. This comes together with working in ICON and having a smart lifestyle within Sunway City Iskandar Puteri.

Sunway City Iskandar Puteri, a well-planned township, boasts modern infrastructure and amenities. Residents enjoy well-maintained road networks, reliable public transportation, and access to various facilities like shopping malls, restaurants, schools, and recreational areas, fostering a desirable work-life balance. For example, Wisma Sunway Big Box has embraced a smarter lifestyle through NEC's solutions, implementing a secure biometric office entry system utilising advanced facial recognition technology.

