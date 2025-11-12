NEC Philippines Showcases Advanced Transport Solutions at the 7th Philippine Railway Summit

MANILA, Philippines, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NEC Philippines once again takes an active role in advancing the nation's transport modernization efforts through its participation in the 7th Philippine Railway Summit 2025, to be held on 19 November at the City of Dreams, Manila. NEC Philippines (Booth #1) continues creating what's ahead with innovations that strengthen efficiency and passenger convenience across the country's railway systems.

"As we prioritize creating what's ahead for Philippine transportation, we remain firm in our mission to support the country's vision for a seamless and intelligent railway network," shares Carmelo Remudaro, NEC Philippines' Head of Transport Business Unit. "Through our partnerships, we are helping shape a transport ecosystem that moves people and progress efficiently. We are eager to find more like-minded organizations looking for advanced transport solutions."

NEC Philippines' booth will highlight its comprehensive suite of transport technologies designed to support the government's push for smarter and more connected mobility. This year's showcase focuses on Transport Solutions under NEC's Global Transportation Infrastructure (GTI) portfolio, specifically the Automatic Fare Collection System (AFCS) and Communications System.

The AFCS provides railway operators with a contactless smart card solution equipped with an IC chip for fast and accurate fare transactions, contributing to more efficient and productive transport services. Meanwhile, NEC's Communications System integrates network infrastructure, radio systems, cybersecurity, and surveillance solutions to ensure secure train operations.

Their participation in this year's summit underscores NEC Philippines' commitment to collaborating with the public sector for railway projects, partnering with technology leaders to expand NEC's solutions, and showcasing the integration and maturity of its AFC and communications technologies in real-world rail environments.

Visit NEC Philippines at the 7th Philippine Railway Summit at Booth #1 to meet the team and learn more about NEC's smart transportation solutions.

***

About NEC Philippines Inc.

For nearly 30 years, NEC Philippines has been providing products, solutions, and support to the Philippine market, offering Biometrics Authentication System, Financial Solutions & Services, Public Safety Solutions & Services, Telecom Carrier Solutions, and Smart Transport Solutions. NEC Philippines leverages on the NEC global brand while collaborating with NEC Group Affiliates to bring solutions aiming to contribute to a safe, inclusive, and forward-thinking Philippines.

For more information and to learn more about NEC Philippines' innovative solutions, please visit https://ph.nec.com/

SOURCE NEC Philippines