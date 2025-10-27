NEC Shapes the Future of Digital Finance at Singapore FinTech Festival 2025

SINGAPORE, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NEC returns to this year's Singapore FinTech Festival (SFF 2025), marking the event's 10th anniversary with innovations that empower secure, connected, and intelligent financial ecosystems. SFF is the largest global fintech event and will run from 12–14 November at Singapore Expo, Hall 3. See NEC's innovative solutions at Booth #3J31 and meet the team behind the tech.

NEC's solutions evolve alongside customer needs, delivering capabilities that are globally trusted. From identity and insights to platforms and security, NEC's technologies converge to drive both continuity and transformation, shaping the future of finance at SFF 2025.

Michio Kotegawa, Senior Vice President, Head of Financial Solutions Business Unit & Digital Financial Solutions & Innovation at NEC Asia Pacific, shared, "Finance is entering a new era where identity, insights, platforms, and security must work as one. At NEC, we are proud to bring proven solutions to ASEAN, empowering financial institutions to create what's ahead for digital finance."

What to Expect at NEC's Booth #3J31

Face Payment (Digital ID as a Service)

Experience the future of checkout with NEC's world-leading facial recognition. Payments are completed within seconds - secure, cashless, and cardless. Beyond speed, Face Payment reduces manpower needs, eliminates paper processes, and enhances operational efficiency. Try it at our coffee bar demo: register once and enjoy a complimentary coffee simply by scanning your face. More than a demo, this showcases how NEC co-creates with partners to elevate the payment journey.

NEC Financial Insights & Supply Chain Platform in the CFO's Corner

CFOs are no longer just financial stewards - they are strategic leaders driving growth and resilience. NEC, in partnership with TASConnect, delivers a platform that provides:

Real-time visibility across KPIs and liquidity

Predictive analytics for smarter planning

Multi-bank integration to streamline working capital

Embedded supply chain financing (now powered by Agentic AI) to unlock trapped liquidity

ESG-aligned financing to build sustainable value chains

Together, these capabilities enable CFOs to accelerate cash conversion cycles, reduce risk, and build resilience in a volatile environment.

Front-to-back software solutions from Avaloq, an NEC company

A Swiss premium front-to-back software and services provider with more than 40 years of innovation, Avaloq is trusted by more than 170 institutions in 35 countries. Its SaaS and BPaaS delivery models enable rapid scaling, cost reduction, and regulatory compliance. By automating back-office processes and equipping relationship managers with intuitive digital tools, Avaloq empowers banks to deliver seamless, personalised, and digital-first experiences for affluent and next-generation investors.

Cyber Intelligence & Operation Center

In digital finance, trust depends on resilience. NEC's Cyber Intelligence & Operation Center combines decades of expertise in AI, and cybersecurity to provide 24/7 monitoring, AI-driven threat detection, and coordinated incident response. It ensures critical financial ecosystems remain secure, compliant, and operational, even amid evolving global threat.

Fireside Chats: Conversations That Matter

Beyond live demos, NEC will host a series of fireside chats with industry leaders, partners, and customers throughout SFF 2025. These conversations will explore emerging technologies, evolving regulations, and strategies for building future-ready financial ecosystems. See NEC's schedule below to help plan your activities:

12 November

11.00am – 11.30am

Wealth insights 2025 for Asia and the Middle East

Know more about the emerging trends, evolving client expectations, and strategic opportunities that are shaping the future of wealth management across Asia and the Middle East.

3.00pm – 3.30pm

Intelligence in Motion – Agentic AI & the Future of Supply Chain Finance

Explore how Agentic AI is transforming supply chain financing, driving predictive liquidity management and decentralized trade ecosystems; and unlocking new efficiencies, trust models and regional growth.

13 November

11.00am – 11.30am

Redefining Financial Innovation: The Power of Strategic Partnerships

Understand how partnerships between financial institutions and technology-driven ventures are not just reshaping supply chain financing, but also setting new benchmarks for agility, customer-centricity, and digital transformation.

2.00pm – 2.30pm

Banking Operations: AI-driven transformation in the back office

Discover how AI is revolutionising back-office operations by driving greater efficiency, accuracy, and scalability in today's modern banking environments.

Join NEC at SFF 2025

Singapore Expo, Hall 3 — Booth #3J31

12–14 November 2025 | 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Book a private demo through [email protected] and meet the NEC team. Visitors who book and attend will receive a special gift and a complimentary coffee after trying the Face Payment experience.

About NEC

NEC Asia Pacific leads in propelling Singapore's Smart Nation initiatives, integrating trusted technology with social responsibility. As a leading information and communications technology provider, NEC APAC is creating what's ahead with innovative solutions through AI, analytics, data, digital services, enterprise infrastructure, and Managed Services to promote safety, security, and enhance the quality of life for individuals and the community.

NEC APAC's technological advancements, dedicated to privacy and ethical usage, solidify trust among businesses and citizens. Together with NEC's research laboratories, NEC APAC provides cutting-edge public safety, cybersecurity technologies, and enterprise solutions to enable smart and sustainable cities, with a vision to create a brighter future.

For more information and to learn more about NEC APAC's innovative solutions, visit https://sg.nec.com/.

SOURCE NEC APAC