NEC Showcases Smart Transportation System in ITS APAC Forum 2024

JAKARTA, Indonesia, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As a global leader in transport technology, NEC has been supporting many cities in the world to overcome challenges in managing public transport and mass transit systems to reduce traffic congestion. To embrace digital transformation in Indonesia transportation sector, NEC is participating in the 19th ITS APAC Forum 2024 that is conducted on 28 - 30 May 2024 in Jakarta Convention Centre.

Public transport is in a state of change. Burdened with constrained budgets, operators must improve efficiency through use of better data and systems integration and increasingly support drivers and staff, who are required to be more flexible and responsive to changing needs.

Recognizing the need for safe, secure and seamless smart transportation systems, NEC has developed a portfolio of solutions which can help address changes and challenges faced by public transport operators and make public transport more accessible, cost effective and efficient. NEC is showcasing the latest innovations including Transit Management System (TMS), Facial gate system, Account-Based Ticketing (ABT), and Crowd detection system in ITS Asia Pacific Forum 2024.

Mr. Joji Yamamoto, President Director of NEC Indonesia, said, "NEC is striving to provide solutions that contribute to realizing a decarbonized society through ICT solutions. NEC Transit Management System (TMS) provides real-time monitoring on bus operation that increases efficiency in fleet planning to reduce excess gasoline consumption. NEC Account-Based Ticketing (ABT) offers various authentication systems that better suit usage scenarios and operator environments such as QR code or biometric payment which are going to be the new way of ticketing that is paperless and contactless."

NEC transportation solutions have been deployed by local authorities around the world to create a more sustainable life for the citizens by upgrading their infrastructures with a view to improving the overall public transportation experience. These technologies are presented at NEC booth during the three-day event.

ITS Asia Pacific Forum 2024 is expected to serve as a significant platform for smart mobility developers and the development of the digital transportation ecosystem. The event aims to bring together key stakeholders, experts, policymakers, industry leaders, and technology developers to exchange ideas, showcase innovations, and discuss the latest advancements in intelligent transportation systems (ITS) and smart mobility.

About NEC Corporation

NEC Corporation has established itself as a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies while promoting the brand statement of "Orchestrating a brighter world." NEC enables businesses and communities to adapt to rapid changes taking place in both society and the market as it provides for the social values of safety, security, fairness and efficiency to promote a more sustainable world where everyone has the chance to reach their full potential. For more information, visit NEC at http://www.nec.com.

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nec/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/NECglobalOfficial

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/nec.global/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/NEC_corp

About PT. NEC Indonesia

NEC first established its Jakarta Representative Office in 1968. Through the years, PT. NEC Indonesia recognized the importance of instituting telecommunications infrastructure for the country and has introduced several NEC technologies and solutions. This has resulted in PT. NEC Indonesia achieving the market leader position of being a total solutions provider for the Indonesian telecommunications industry.

Today, with its headquarters in Jakarta and 20 other offices located in various parts of Indonesia, PT. NEC Indonesia continues to play a significant role in providing total telecommunications and IT business solutions to its customers in the government and enterprise businesses. For more information, please visit http://id.nec.com/

SOURCE PT. NEC Indonesia