NEC Thailand and Thammasat Thammarak Center to trial digital health platform

BANGKOK, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NEC Corporation (Thailand) Ltd. (NEC Thailand), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Thammasat University Hospital to collaborate on the development of a digital platform aimed at supporting the hospital's healthcare system.

Representatives from Thammasat University Hospital and NEC Thailand at the signing ceremony

Thammasat University Hospital is a high-level hospital with the capacity to provide comprehensive medical care in all branches, including outpatient, inpatient, and emergency care. A significant portion of the population seeks medical services at the hospital regularly, particularly the elderly, who are a vulnerable group prone to complications, difficult diagnoses, and often need continuous care from a multidisciplinary team. Thammasat Thammarak Center was established to enhance its elderly care capabilities, including OPD Geriatric services, Day Care, Rehab, Long Term Care, Intermediate Care and Palliative Care.

In partnership with NEC, both organizations will jointly develop an application to digitize all records and treatment plans. This innovative system will facilitate the digitalization of health data, enable healthcare providers to create comprehensive digital care plans, and enhance communication between family members and elderly patients.

Mr. Ichiro Kurihara, President of NEC Thailand, commented, "We take great pride in partnering with Thammasat Thammarak Center to drive their digital transformation efforts. As Thailand's healthcare system faces challenges presented by an aging population, this MoU signifies our commitment to enhancing the overall patient experience at Thammasat Thammarak Center."

Mr. Kurihara added, "We are genuinely excited about this collaboration and eagerly anticipate working closely with Thammasat Thammarak Center to shape the future of this esteemed institution."

As part of this collaboration, NEC will deploy state-of-the-art IoT devices at the hospital, specifically designed to detect falls. Leveraging this fall detection technology, healthcare providers will have the ability to promptly respond to incidents and deliver immediate care to patients. Furthermore, NEC will introduce an application that will serve as an alert system, notifying caregivers and patients' relatives in case of emergencies, such as a fall or a sudden deterioration in a patient's health.

Through this strategic partnership, NEC Thailand and Thammasat Thammarak Center are poised to revolutionize the healthcare landscape, leveraging digital innovation to improve patient care, efficiency, and overall healthcare outcomes. These collaborative efforts aim to set new benchmarks in the industry, providing a sustainable healthcare model that prioritizes the well-being of patients and meets the evolving needs of Thailand's aging population.

Furthermore, the Thammasat Thammarak Center is currently constructing a Medical Building for the Elderly to serve as a model center for comprehensive care for the elderly and end-of-life patients. It will also serve as a research center, fostering innovation and providing education, learning, and training opportunities related to the care of the elderly and end-of-life patients. The project is expected to be completed and operational in the year 2025 and will be able to accommodate approximately 200 beds for elderly care.

