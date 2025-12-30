NEC Wins at Newsweek AI Impact APAC & EMEA Awards

- How NEC's AI Is Creating What's Ahead in Malaysia

TOKYO, Dec. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NEC Corporation (NEC; TSE: 6701) recently won awards in various categories at the Newsweek AI Impact APAC & EMEA Awards, which identify and recognize organisations for their innovative use of AI to solve everyday business challenges.

Malaysia's continued focus on digital transformation across industries underscores the need for AI that is reliable, transparent, and trusted. NEC's recognition at the Newsweek AI Impact Awards reflects the growing relevance of trusted AI as organisations across Malaysia scale digital services and drive innovation.

Award Summary

NEC's proprietary AI technologies and solutions were recognized in the following categories.

1. AI Brand & Retail > Best Outcomes, Product Development and Innovation

(1) Title

AI-Powered New Product Demand Forecasting: Driving Consensus Through Predictive Insights

(2) Overview

In traditional new product development, insufficient historical data made it difficult to create accurate forecasts. NEC's AI-powered New Product Demand Forecasting Solution leverages proprietary AI to predict and support stakeholder consensus-building.

(3) Reference URL

https://jpn.nec.com/press/202406/20240617_01.html (Japanese text)

2．Best of "Most Innovative AI Technology or Service" > Extraordinary Impact in AI innovation

(1) Title

NEC's Negotiation AI: Automating Delivery Adjustments for Greater Efficiency

(2) Overview

NEC's proprietary AI technology automates the negotiation and adjustment processes traditionally performed by humans. It automatically derives essential and desirable conditions for negotiations and proposes mutually acceptable, optimal terms. Leveraging this technology, NEC aims to automate delivery date and quantity adjustments in the procurement of parts from suppliers. A proof-of-concept applied to procurement operations within the NEC Group confirmed significant improvements in operational efficiency.

(3) Reference URL

https://www.nec.com/en/global/solutions/ai/analyze/negotiationai.html

3．Best of "Most Innovative AI Technology or Service" > Extraordinary Impact in AI Transparency or Responsibility

(1) Title

Fact or Fiction? How NEC's AI Keeps LLMs Trustworthy

(2) Overview

NEC is addressing LLM hallucination issues by providing three functions—Quality Checker, LLM Explainer, and Fact Checker—to verify LLM outputs and enhance safety. Rollout began sequentially starting in October 2024. These functions are compatible with both NEC's proprietary AI core technology NEC cotomi and the "Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service." This enables reliable generative AI across a wide range of applications.

(3) Reference URL

https://jpn.nec.com/press/202409/20240918_04.html (Japanese text)

4．AI Workplace > Best Outcomes, Leadership and Succession Planning

(1) Title

Client Zero: NEC Leading AI Implementation at the Forefront of Transformation

(2) Overview

NEC positions itself as "Client Zero" (the first customer of its own solutions), building a model for corporate transformation by leveraging cutting-edge technologies, including AI. It also extends these results to its customers, with the introduction of AI into management dashboards, for example. This enables not only the visualization of actual performance data but also the incorporation of performance forecasts, facilitating rapid decision-making and swift action to anticipate future developments.

(3) Reference URL

https://jpn.nec.com/press/202407/20240710_01.html (Japanese text)

Going forward, NEC will continue to research and develop safe and secure AI that successfully drives transformation, contributing to solving customers' business challenges.

Wataru Irie, Managing Director of NEC Corporation of Malaysia, shares, "This recognition reinforces NEC's commitment to delivering trusted and responsible AI in support of Malaysia's Smart Nation 2030 ambitions. By ensuring every innovation is reliable and built for long-term impact, we continue Creating What's Ahead for Malaysia."

