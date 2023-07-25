NEIWAI Unveils Exciting Flagship Store in the Heart of Singapore at Raffles City

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia and SINGAPORE, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NEIWAI, the renowned premium lifestyle brand is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated opening of its flagship store in Singapore's prestigious Raffles City, conveniently located at #01-13. Founded in 2012, NEIWAI, means 'inside and outside', the brand provides modern women a whole day comfort wearing solution which is also a unique blend of aesthetics and functionality that are 'Made to Live In'.

Situated in the iconic Raffles City shopping destination, NEIWAI's expansion into Singapore and the opening of its flagship store highlights the brand's commitment to deliver exceptional wearing experience that allows women's bodies to breathe in and out freely throughout the day.

The grand opening of NEIWAI's flagship store in Raffles City presents an unparalleled opportunity for customers in Singapore to immerse themselves in the brand's signature designs. This carefully curated collection featuring a range of underwear, loungewear, women's essentials, and athletic wear from NEIWAI ACTIVE, which is an independent active brand under NEIWAI with a focus on comfort, functionality, and high-tech fabrics, NEIWAI ACTIVE offers a range of categories including dance, gym, and athleisure outwear.

NEIWAI's Barely Zero Collection, a best-selling line, will also be available at the flagship store. This collection offers adaptive sizing, ensuring that each style fits a wide range of body types, removing the frustration of selecting bra sizes online. The Barely Zero Collection provides all the support of a traditional bra without any discomfort. Completely wireless and highly elastic, made from CloudFit©: a soft, ultra-elastic blend that's breathable & moisture-wicking for all-day skin comfort.

In line with NEIWAI's commitment to sustainability, the flagship store will ship products in 100% recycled and easily reusable packaging. This eco-friendly approach reflects NEIWAI's dedication to reducing its environmental impact.

To celebrate NEIWAI's grand opening in Singapore, customers have the opportunity to enjoy a special promotion. From 11th July to 31st August, customers can receive a 10% discount on their purchases in celebration of NEIWAI's grand opening in Singapore. Furthermore, with a minimum purchase of $400, customers will receive an exclusive reusable tote bag.

About NEIWAI

Founded in 2012, NEIWAI, meaning 'inside and outside', seamlessly blends aesthetics and functionality for styles that are 'Made To Live In'. Our thoughtful range of lingerie, loungewear, and activewear prioritizes quality and comfort that moves with you throughout your day. We unite the luxurious feel of our premium fabrics with innovative designs, fostering a state of ease and harmony, inside and out.

About NEIWAI ACTIVE

NEIWAI ACTIVE, founded in 2018, is a modern activewear brand that seamlessly blends softness and power in its clothing. With a focus on comfort, functionality, and high-tech fabrics, NEIWAI ACTIVE offers a range of categories including dance, gym, and athleisure outwear.

For more information about NEIWAI and NEIWAI ACTIVE, please visit https://neiwai.life.

