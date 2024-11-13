NEL Animal Medical Foundation of Korea, Successfully Concludes Seminar for Nong Lam University Scholarship Recipients

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The NEL Animal Medical Foundation of Korea announced that the seminar and scholarship award ceremony held at Nong Lam University on November 2nd was successfully concluded.

A group photo after the seminar event inviting scholarship students from Nong Lam University From the right, Saigon Ventures Co., Ltd. / CEO / Shin Hyun-kyu, NEL Animal Medical Foundation / Director / Im Deok-ho, NEL Animal Medical Foundation / Chairman / Yun Il-yong

The day before the scholarship award ceremony, a seminar was held under the theme 'New Excellence and Leadership in Veterinary Medicine.' The seminar aimed to explore ways for Vietnam and Korea to collaborate in the field of veterinary medicine to improve the health of pets. Additionally, based on the NEL Animal Medical Foundation's expertise in heart valve surgery, a program to expand exchanges on this surgical technique was conducted for students.

To further support the growth of global talents connecting Vietnam and Korea, the NEL Animal Medical Foundation invited scholarship recipients from Nong Lam University and awarded them scholarships worth 300,000,000 VND. Additionally, a student exchange program between veterinary colleges is being planned to strengthen academic cooperation between the two countries.

In December, a seminar on cardiac ultrasound will be held at Nong Lam University in collaboration with the Vietnam Small Animal Veterinary Association (VSAVA). The seminar aims to promote mutual growth and development of medical technology between Vietnam and Korea through practical demonstrations of ultrasound treatment.

Meanwhile, this collaboration is led by Saigon Ventures Corporation, a specialized partner in medical and veterinary exchanges in Vietnam, with Blue Raincoat Corporation from Korea jointly participating as the cooperation partner.

Im Deok Ho, Director of the International Media Department at the NEL Animal Medical Foundation, expressed, "I hope this event becomes a new opportunity to connect Vietnam and Korea." He added, "We look forward to continued veterinary exchanges and medical cooperation between the two countries, so that pets in both nations can receive better healthcare services."

Social Links

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/nelamc24/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/nel24amf

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nelamf

SOURCE NEL Animal Medical Foundation