NEOM Board of Directors showcases progress with opening of Sindalah, a new luxury travel destination in the Red Sea

Sindalah has welcomed its first wave of invited guests, marking the official opening of the island – NEOM's first destination

As the 'Gateway to the Red Sea,' Sindalah will play a key role in building a luxury travel industry for NEOM, as part of the Kingdom's national tourism agenda

NEOM, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sindalah, the luxury island destination and first physical showcase of NEOM, has been unveiled by the NEOM Board of Directors. First announced by His Royal Highness Mohammed bin Salman, Crown Prince and Chairman of the NEOM Board of Directors in December 2022, Sindalah's opening marks an exciting milestone in NEOM's progress.

Transforming Sindalah from idea to reality has been the result of an extensive two-year effort, from a 30,000-strong workforce at its peak across four local contracting partners and up to 60 subcontractors. It marks a significant step in realizing the Kingdom's tourism ambitions under Saudi Vision 2030 and reaffirms NEOM's ability to conceive and deliver new and exciting destinations. To celebrate this occasion, Sindalah has welcomed its first wave of invited guests to experience the island's allure.

Located in the glistening azure waters of the Red Sea, five kilometers off the NEOM coastline in northwest Saudi Arabia, Sindalah is a distinctive, luxury resort destination spread over 840,000 square meters. Ideally positioned 17 hours by sea from key Mediterranean destinations, Sindalah will serve as NEOM's gateway to the Red Sea, providing easy access for European, Saudi and GCC yacht owners.

Sindalah blends the natural beauty of the island with tech-driven design and architectural excellence. With the island masterfully designed by leading yachting architecture firm, Luca Dini, Sindalah offers world-class restaurants, hotels, venues and experiences. Set to welcome up to 2,400 guests per day by 2028, the island will also generate around 3,500 jobs, helping to drive the ongoing development of the Kingdom's thriving hospitality and tourism industries, thereby supporting diversification of the economy in line with Saudi Vision 2030.

Nadhmi Al-Nasr, Chief Executive Officer, NEOM, said: "NEOM is committed to supporting the Kingdom's new era of luxury tourism, with the opening of Sindalah. The realization of this landmark destination, the gateway to the Red Sea, is due to the visionary leadership of His Royal Highness Mohammed bin Salman and Saudi Vision 2030. This is a proud chapter in the NEOM story and we are excited to achieve more of our ambitious goals, with the continued support of His Royal Highness. NEOM's inaugural destination offers visitors a 'first glimpse' of what the future holds for our extensive portfolio of destinations and developments."

Boasting an impressive marine ecosystem, Sindalah's surrounding waters are home to 1,100 species of fish – 45 of which are unique to NEOM waters, in addition to more than 300 coral species. In line with NEOM's commitment to sustainability and conservation, preservation of Sindalah's natural marine habitat has been central to the island's development, and guests are invited to dive beneath the surface to explore its wonders for themselves.

With its strategic location and year-round pleasant climate, Sindalah's state-of-the-art, 86-berth marina will usher in a new season of sailing. The Sindalah Yacht Club, with interiors expertly designed by Stefano Ricci, sits as the marina's focal point and invites yachting guests, owners and crew to enjoy its amenities. Docking facilities, additional offshore buoys for super yachts and a full suite of yacht management services are also available.

Sindalah combines world-class hospitality, fine dining and curated experiences in one all-encompassing destination. The Village and Promenade are the beating heart of the island's entertainment and social zones, home to 38 culinary offerings backed by world-renowned chefs, as well as daytime eateries, late-night venues and 36 luxury retail outlets. The Beach Club offers poolside lounging by day and mesmerizing music experiences by night, while the beachfront Golf Club provides an elevated golfing experience for all abilities. With its world-class 6,474-yard (5,920-meter) par 70 course, the Golf Club will offer 18 teeing points and two unique nine-hole experiences.

Future guests will choose their accommodation preferences from a range of breathtaking properties, offering 440 rooms and 88 villas, as well as 218 luxury serviced apartments. Information regarding bookings will be made available through NEOM's tourism channels soon.

About NEOM

NEOM is an accelerator of human progress and a vision of what a New Future might look like. It is a region in northwest Saudi Arabia on the Red Sea being built from the ground up as a living laboratory – a place where entrepreneurship will chart the course for this New Future. It will be a destination and a home for people who dream big and want to be part of building a new model for exceptional livability, creating thriving businesses and reinventing environmental conservation.

NEOM will include hyperconnected, cognitive cities, ports and enterprise zones, research centers, sports and entertainment venues and tourist destinations. As a hub for innovation, entrepreneurs, business leaders and companies will come to research, incubate and commercialize new technologies and enterprises in groundbreaking ways. Residents of NEOM will embody an international ethos and embrace a culture of exploration, risk-taking and diversity.

