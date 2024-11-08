Neptune Robotics Adds Singapore to Asia Service Network as Demand for Multi-Port Vessel Cleaning Rises

The first to bring underwater robotic hull cleaning to Singapore at scale

China-Singapore connection covers more than half of international merchant vessel stops

SINGAPORE, Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Neptune Robotics, a pioneer in AI-powered robotic hull cleaning services, has expanded to Singapore becoming the first industry player capable of supporting shipowners and operators along China-Singapore shipping routes.

Neptune Robotics' cleaning robots working at night

The deep tech company enters Singapore with a proprietary fleet of six underwater robots that can clean in extreme ocean conditions with an environmentally-friendly debris collection system. The move also makes Neptune Robotics the first company to bring robotic hull cleaning capabilities to Singapore at scale to support the country's vibrant shipping industry.

In a Bloomberg Originals documentary on how Neptune Robotics is helping the shipping industry save on fuel through technology-driven biofoul management, Elizabeth Chan, Co-founder and CEO, said, "Neptune is first robotic hull cleaner that works in extreme environments 24/7...[servicing] Panamax and Capesize bulk carrier berths."

Since starting commercial operations in 2020, Neptune Robotics' cleaning services expanded rapidly to 60 ports in Asia and are endorsed by some of the world's largest liners, shipowners and operators. By adding Singapore, the company now provides service coverage for more than 55% of the international merchant vessel stops. With a current fleet of six robots, the company aims to clean approximately 800 vessels over the next 12 months in Singapore.

"Many key clients have been asking for our services in this important market. Our presence in Singapore places us firmly along key international shipping routes, providing shipowners with assurance of standardized high quality vessel cleaning across the China-Singapore corridor," Chan explained.

Boosting underwater hull cleaning efficiency

Countering currents is extremely important for underwater hull cleaning. Neptune has raised the industry standard from countering 1 knot to 4 knots of underwater current using its proprietary robots - Magneto. This allows for 24-hour a day cleaning – no down time – when operating in anchorages, compared to the 4 hours a day of traditional cleaning by divers.

Biofouling – the collection of algae, seaweed, barnacles and other organisms on vessels – is a major problem for vessel operators globally and contributes to operation inefficiencies and increased fuel requirements. The company's technology ensures over 95% biofouling removal, improving vessel performance while reducing operational risks and environmental impact.

Reducing maritime carbon emissions

Maritime shipping is a major contributor to global emissions, emitting around one billion tons of carbon dioxide per year. A 2022 study co-authored by the International Maritime Organization found that even a thin biofouling layer on just half a ship's hull can increase ship emissions by as much as 30%. By removing the biofouling, Neptune Robotics' technology contributes to maritime decarbonization at scale in an economic manner.

Alongside alleviating potential environmental impact by reducing discharge from manual cleaning processes, Neptune Robotics' advantage over traditional hull cleaning also includes minimizing safety hazards and ensuring consistent and transparent cleaning quality.

"Our technology has been ranked first among robotic hull cleaning solutions in countering strong ocean currents, providing complete hull coverage including above waterline cleaning and hull coating protection, and we are constantly improving to provide clients with the most efficient solutions," added Chan.

Neptune Robotics' leadership brings together a unique set of skills that have kept the company at the cutting edge of innovation. The move to Singapore is to accelerate this momentum and continue to push boundaries in the industry.

The company's Singapore team will be led by maritime veteran Johnson Teng as head of operations.

About Neptune Robotics

Neptune Robotics, a trailblazer in maritime technology, specializes in advanced robotic solutions for hull cleaning and algorithm solutions for biofouling management. Neptune Robotics operates in 60 ports in Asia and employs 120 people. Since its inception in 2020, Neptune's robots have helped the shipping industry avoid around 1 million tons of CO 2 emissions. In April 2022 it raised US$17.25 million from Sequoia Capital, SOSV, and Matrix Partners. Neptune Robotics ranked first place with its groundbreaking robotic hull cleaning technology in StartUs Insights' 2024 report entitled "Worldwide 5 Top Robotics Startups Impacting The Maritime Industry".

Company website: Neptune Robotics | ROV Underwater Hull Cleaning

SOURCE Neptune Robotics