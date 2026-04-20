Neptune Robotics Invests US$12mn in New Singapore Factory to Drive Five-Fold Increase in Autonomous Ship Hull Cleanings

Move to capture a larger share of Singapore's hull cleanings at berth and anchorage

New R&D operations enhances cutting-edge robotics and AI capabilities

SINGAPORE, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Neptune Robotics ("Neptune"), a pioneer in AI-powered robotic hull cleaning services with a presence in 61 ports across Singapore and China, today announced a major manufacturing and R&D expansion in Singapore. This is part of the company's continuing ambition to tackle biofouling, one of the shipping industry's costliest issues with significant environmental impact.

Neptune Robotics’ flagship robot at work cleaning the hull of a capesize bulk carrier

On the back of a US$52 million Series B round led by Granite Asia in September 2025, the new facility will accelerate Neptune's mission to slash maritime carbon emissions and fuel wastage through automated hull maintenance.

"Our investment in Singapore is a strategic milestone that will enhance our service provision to clients and position us to meet their current and future needs," said Elizabeth Chan, Co-Founder and CEO of Neptune Robotics. "With operators facing mounting fuel cost and emissions pressures, we're scaling autonomous hull cleaning to help mitigate these issues and empower our clients to run more sustainable shipping operations."

A growing number of shipowners are realizing the benefits of Neptune's solutions. Biofouling — the buildup of marine growth on hulls — can increase ship greenhouse gas emissions by up to 25-30%[1] depending on vessel characteristics and conditions. Neptune's AI robots remove this growth without damaging hull coatings, providing an immediate ROI for shipowners facing volatile energy markets and evolving sustainability regulations.

The new facility will bring a number of benefits including:

Increased capacity: By the end of 2026, Neptune will increase its local autonomous cleaning capacity by 400% with plans to reach 60 daily hulls by 2027.

By the end of 2026, Neptune will increase its local autonomous cleaning capacity by with plans to reach by 2027. Advancing AI and robotics: The new facilities in Singapore will house dedicated R&D operations to advance the company's proprietary computer vision and machine learning capabilities. This will ensure robots can operate 24/7 in challenging conditions including extreme weather, strong currents and low-visibility water.





With a global network now covering 61 strategic ports across Singapore and China, Neptune is scaling AI-driven hull maintenance to the heart of global trade. The company now services 70% of Asia's primary shipping lanes, providing standardized, robotic hull cleaning at more than half of the world's international merchant stops.

Since entering the Singapore market in 2024, Neptune has seen significant growth even as the local competitive landscape has thinned. By automating the hull cleaning process, Neptune eliminates the need for human divers in dangerous environments while ensuring vessels remain fuel efficient at sea.

Neptune will be exhibiting at Booth D19 during Singapore Maritime Week (SMW), April 20–24, 2026.

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About Neptune Robotics

Neptune Robotics is a technology company specializing in robotics-driven vessel cleaning and energy efficiency optimization.

Its robotic system can clean full draft capesize vessels within 24 hours, counter 4-knot currents, and operate day and night in both clear and murky waters. With coverage across 61 ports in Singapore and China — representing around 70% of major trade routes — Neptune supports shipowners at scale.



Neptune's services are trusted by the world's top five bulk carrier and container ship fleets. Its approach has earned endorsement from a leading silicone paint manufacturer for protecting hull coatings. Capable of cleaning all vessel types, Neptune helps clients cut fuel use, lower emissions, and advance their 2050 net-zero goals.

In September 2025, Neptune raised US$52 million in Series B funding led by Granite Asia to drive R&D, new robotic systems, and global expansion.

Company website: Neptune Robotics | ROV Underwater Hull Cleaning

SOURCE Neptune Robotics