Net Zero Technology Drives Green Competitiveness: AI Carbon Management Company Cedars Digital Joins Taiwan Net Zero Emission Association

SINGAPORE, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A Singapore-based AI carbon management company, Cedars Digital, joining the Taiwan Net Zero Emission Association (TNZEA) is a significant step forward in advancing carbon management and sustainability efforts. By becoming a member of this association, Cedars Digital will be able to collaborate closely with industry leaders and government entities in Taiwan, helping to drive forward the goal of achieving net zero emissions by 2050. This partnership highlights the increasing importance of cross-sector cooperation in addressing climate change and underscores Cedars Digital's commitment to playing a pivotal role in carbon management and environmental stewardship.

Torrent Chin (left), CEO of Cedars Digital, and Eugene Chien (right), Chairman of the Taiwan Net Zero Emission Association. Torrent Chin, CEO of Cedars Digital, shares insights on the AI carbon management platform CarbonM.

As the first multinational enterprise in the Asia-Pacific region to invest in AI carbon management, Cedars Digital provides a one-stop AI carbon emission measurement system and asset management service for various industries, including manufacturing, finance, transportation, and services. This approach not only helps businesses monitor and manage their carbon footprint but also aligns them with global sustainability goals. Torrent Chin, CEO of Cedars Digital, stated, "This year marks a remarkable beginning for AI applications, with continuous innovative solutions being proposed across various sectors. Cedars Digital leverages AI technology to help clients 'coexist with carbon.' This is a forward-thinking strategy that addresses the dual objectives of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) compliance and commercial competitiveness. By integrating AI into our services, we enable businesses to balance their environmental responsibilities with their economic goals, driving a transformation that is both digital and sustainable."

Chairman of TNZEA, Eugene Chien, stated that the association has been committed to helping its members achieve net-zero goals across all office operations, as well as service and production sites, through dialogue, education, and active participation. "We appreciate Cedars Digital's commitment to further action towards achieving net-zero emissions and believe that its membership in our association will foster greater collaboration and innovation among member companies, resulting in even greater benefits," Chien said. He added that, as the first multinational company in the Asia-Pacific region focused on carbon management, Cedars Digital could play a crucial role by offering carbon emission calculation and carbon asset management services.

In the face of global climate change challenges, carbon reduction has shifted from international initiatives to local efforts. The World Bank Group's "State and Trends of Carbon Pricing 2024" incorporates Taiwan's carbon pricing policy among the 75 global emissions trading systems (ETS) and carbon tax mechanisms currently being implemented. The Environmental Protection Administration is also developing a "cap and trade" carbon trading system, referencing the European model, which will run parallel to the "carbon fee" in the future. As companies move towards net zero emissions, they need carbon inventory data as a foundation to identify emission hotspots and enhance green competitiveness.

In this context, Cedars Digital aligns with international carbon reduction policies and collaborates with verification organizations to develop the "AI Carbon Management Platform CarbonM." This platform significantly enhances the accuracy and efficiency of greenhouse gas (GHG) inventories and product carbon footprint calculations. By leveraging AI technology, Cedars Digital simplifies the process of finding optimal carbon coefficients, which are crucial for accurate emissions calculations. This not only reduces the manual effort involved but also minimizes the potential for errors, ensuring that companies can rely on precise data for their environmental reporting and decision-making.

Cedars Digital's platform offers a comprehensive, one-stop solution for collecting and managing carbon-related data, bringing substantial benefits to users. By centralizing the data collection and management process, the platform helps companies streamline their operations, significantly reducing time and costs. The third-party certified reporting functionality supports intelligent transformation and plays a crucial role in improving the carbon emissions data within a company's Bill of Materials (BOM) database. This improved data quality enables companies to identify key areas where emissions can be reduced and to strategize effective abatement pathways. In the near future, Cedars Digital will also provide consulting services to help companies establish low-carbon energy management systems, optimize green energy portfolios, and assist in applying for carbon credits, creating extended value in the green economy.

About Cedars Digital

Cedars Digital is a Singapore-based multinational company specializing in AI carbon management and consulting services, dedicated to providing a one-stop AI management platform and carbon reduction advisory services across various industries. By leveraging AI technology, Cedars Digital helps clients 'coexist with carbon' by balancing corporate ESG and sustainable value chains, driving a dual transformation towards digitalization and net zero, and collectively working towards the goal of net zero emissions by 2050.

Learn more: https://www.cedars-digital.com

About Taiwan Net Zero Emission Association (TNZEA)

The Taiwan Net Zero Emission Association is a non-profit organization established by the Taiwan Institute for Sustainable Energy and 33 domestic enterprises. Its mission is to assist member companies in achieving net zero emissions and to serve as a communication bridge between businesses and the government. The association calls upon domestic enterprises concerned about climate and carbon neutrality issues, aiming to achieve net zero emissions by 2050, to lead Taiwan's various sectors through action and assist the government in reaching Taiwan's carbon neutrality goals.

Learn more: https://www.tnzea.org.tw

SOURCE Cedars Digital