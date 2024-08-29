Net Zero Technology Drives Green Competitiveness: AI Carbon Management Company Cedars Digital Joins Taiwan Net Zero Emission Association

TAIPEI, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cedars Digital has officially joined the Taiwan Net Zero Emission Association (TNZEA) as the first multinational company in the Asia-Pacific region to focus on AI carbon management. This association was co-founded by the Taiwan Institute for Sustainable Energy (TAISE) and 33 publicly listed companies in Taiwan, aiming to promote public-private partnerships and achieve the net-zero emission target by 2050.

Torrent Chin (left), CEO of Cedars Digital, and Eugene Chien (right), Chairman of the Taiwan Net Zero Emission Association. Torrent Chin, CEO of Cedars Digital, shares insights on the AI carbon management platform CarbonM.

Cedars Digital provides integrated AI carbon emission calculation systems and carbon asset management services across various industries, including manufacturing, finance, transportation, and services. Torrent Chin, CEO of Cedars Digital, stated, "This year marks the beginning of AI applications, and various sectors continue to propose innovative solutions. Cedars Digital leverages AI technology to support companies in coexisting with carbon, balancing ESG and business competitiveness, and driving the dual transformation of digitalization and net-zero."

Eugene Chien, Chairman of the Taiwan Net Zero Emission Association, remarked, "Since its establishment, the association has been dedicated to supporting member companies in achieving net-zero goals through dialogue, education, and active participation in all office operations and service or production sites." He also expressed gratitude for Cedars Digital's commitment to further actions toward net-zero emissions, stating, "I am confident that Cedars Digital's participation in the association will enhance collaboration and innovation with other member companies, leading to greater benefits." Furthermore, he added, "As the first multinational company in the Asia-Pacific region specializing in carbon management, Cedars Digital can play a crucial role by providing carbon emission calculation and carbon asset management services."

Faced with global climate change challenges, carbon reduction is shifting from international efforts to regional actions. The World Bank Group's report on "Current Status and Trends of Carbon Pricing in 2024" indicates that Taiwan's carbon pricing policy is included in 75 international emission trading systems (ETS) and carbon tax mechanisms. The Japanese Ministry of the Environment reported a decrease in carbon dioxide emissions from 11.64 tons in the previous year to 11.35 tons in fiscal 2023, marking a record low; however, there is still a distance to the government's target of a 46% reduction by 2030. For companies to move toward net-zero emissions, carbon inventory data must serve as a foundation to identify emission hotspots and enhance green competitiveness.

In this context, Cedars Digital has aligned with international carbon reduction policies and collaborated with carbon verification agencies to develop the "AI Carbon Management Platform, CarbonM." This platform enables companies to simultaneously conduct greenhouse gas inventories and calculate the carbon footprint of their products. By utilizing AI technology, it recommends appropriate carbon coefficients, reduces the difficulty of searching for carbon coefficients, and lowers the error rate of manual greenhouse gas emission calculations. Users of the platform can centrally collect and manage carbon-related data, significantly reducing verification time and costs, shortening market-standard working hours, and generating third-party certified carbon inventory reports. This supports intelligent transformation for companies, improves internal carbon BOM databases, and provides a foundation for developing future carbon reduction strategies. In the future, Cedars Digital will also offer consulting services for companies, assisting in building low-carbon energy management, optimizing green energy, and supporting carbon credit applications to create sustainable economic value.

About Cedars Digital

Cedars Digital is a Singapore-based multinational company specializing in AI carbon management and consulting services, dedicated to providing a one-stop AI management platform and carbon reduction advisory services across various industries. By leveraging AI technology, Cedars Digital helps clients 'coexist with carbon' by balancing corporate ESG and sustainable value chains, driving a dual transformation towards digitalization and net zero, and collectively working towards the goal of net zero emissions by 2050.

Learn more: https://www.cedars-digital.com

About Taiwan Net Zero Emission Association (TNZEA)

The Taiwan Net Zero Emission Association is a non-profit organization established by the Taiwan Institute for Sustainable Energy and 33 domestic enterprises. Its mission is to assist member companies in achieving net zero emissions and to serve as a communication bridge between businesses and the government. The association calls upon domestic enterprises concerned about climate and carbon neutrality issues, aiming to achieve net zero emissions by 2050, to lead Taiwan's various sectors through action and assist the government in reaching Taiwan's carbon neutrality goals. Learn more: https://www.tnzea.org.tw

