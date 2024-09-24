Netcore Cloud appoints former McKinsey Partner, Siddharth Gopalkrishnan as Chief Operating Officer (COO) to fuel global expansion

The company is targeting $200mn ARR in the next three years

SINGAPORE, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Netcore Cloud, a global leader in MarTech and customer engagement solutions, has announced the appointment of Siddharth Gopalkrishnan as its Chief Operating Officer (COO). This strategic addition underscores Netcore Cloud's ambition to double its revenue in the next three years and expand its global footprint.

Siddharth Gopalkrishnan

Siddharth brings over 16 years of experience from McKinsey & Co., where he led transformative digital initiatives across multiple sectors including ecommerce, automotive, financial services, healthcare, and consumer goods. His deep understanding of both B2B and B2C business models, combined with his hands-on experience in creating and scaling digital-first businesses, uniquely positions him to lead Netcore Cloud's next phase of innovation toward achieving $200M ARR.

Speaking on the appointment, Rajesh Jain, Founder of Netcore Cloud and a pioneer in Asia's dotcom revolution, said, "With our sights set on scaling to $200M ARR, Siddharth's leadership will be instrumental in refining our global strategy and enhancing our brand's value proposition. His dual expertise in consulting and business building is exactly what we need to navigate the next chapter of growth."

Saket Kumar Jha, CRO - Emerging Markets, Netcore Cloud, "Siddharth's extensive experience in scaling businesses and delivering impact across industries brings tremendous value to Netcore Cloud. His ability to marry strategic insights with operational excellence will be key in unlocking new opportunities, especially in high-growth emerging markets. We look forward to working with Siddharth as we target rapid expansion and enhance our product offerings for clients across these regions."

Speaking on his new role, Siddharth Gopalkrishnan said, "Having seen this space from a user's perspective for many years, I see immense untapped potential for brands to leverage platforms like Netcore Cloud. I look forward to working closely with the very talented leadership team at Netcore, to build on the current platform and push the boundaries of what's possible in the realm of customer experience."

In his new role, Siddharth will focus on building next-generation propositions around customer engagement, retention, and personalization while refining the company's go-to-market strategies. He will also work to enhance operational efficiency and foster strategic partnerships to further expand Netcore Cloud's presence in global markets.

About Netcore Cloud

Netcore Cloud, a global leader in marketing technology, empowers marketers with its comprehensive Customer Engagement and Experience Suite to create personalized, omnichannel experiences. Leveraging AI to integrate customer data, Netcore enables targeted segments and meaningful digital interactions. Trusted by over 6,500 brands across sectors like Ecommerce, Retail, Banking and Financial Services, Media and Entertainment, and Travel, its marquee clients include Walmart, Unilever, Tommy Hilfiger, Domino's, McDonald's, Pizza Hut, and Crocs.

SOURCE Netcore Cloud