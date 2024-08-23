Netcore Cloud Dominates Asia Pacific Marketing Automation: Report by an Independent Research Firm

The report notes, "Netcore Cloud is the only vendor evaluated that introduced a new way to use email — as a transaction hub."

SINGAPORE, Aug. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Netcore Cloud, a comprehensive customer experience platform, has been named a Strong Performer in the prestigious Forrester Wave™: Email Marketing Service Providers, Q3 2024.

As per Forrester, Netcore dominates Asia Pacific marketing automation with its in-email interactivity, which enables customer engagement, commerce, and data collection. The report states that "Netcore's current and planned offerings focus on "reducing friction" for marketers and end customers. Reference customers lauded Netcore for 'proactively identifying areas to innovate."

The Forrester Wave™ evaluates and highlights Leaders, Strong Performers, Contenders, and Challengers. Through a 22-criterion evaluation of email marketing service providers, Forrester has identified, researched, analysed, and scored the most significant vendors. You can access the full report here.

Abithab Bhaskar, CEO of International Business, Netcore Cloud, said, "Being recognized as a Strong Performer in the Forrester Wave™ validates our continuous efforts to innovate and elevate email marketing as a critical revenue driver. This, along with our leadership in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ and The Forrester Wave™: Commerce Search and Product Discovery, Q3 2023, demonstrates our commitment to delivering comprehensive solutions that enhance customer experiences for commerce brands."

Netcore's innovative approach to marketing has led many brands to success:

GCash to achieve a 50% increase in click rates and a 30% rise in open rates

Photobook drove 400% ROI, increased interactions by 860%, and reactivated 100K+ dormant users

99 Group achieved a 6X uplift in open rates and a 4.2X increase in click rates

Metro achieved a 200% increase in email engagement and 99% deliverability

iLOTTE increased their email engagement by 84% and deliverability up to 98%

Vietjet Air achieved a 40X increase in email revenue

RedDoorz drove 99%+ deliverability and achieved a 100% increase in click rates for their marketing campaigns

Bank Danamon hit 14% click rates through email marketing automation

Singlife saw 1000+ average transactions per month from Netcore Cloud-powered Emails, SMS, and journeys

Netcore was previously named a leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Search and Product Discovery and The Forrester Wave™: Commerce Search and Product Discovery, Q3 2023.

About Netcore Cloud

Netcore Cloud, a global leader in marketing technology, empowers marketers with its comprehensive Customer Engagement and Experience Suite to create personalized, omnichannel experiences. Leveraging AI to integrate customer data, Netcore enables targeted segments and meaningful digital interactions. Trusted by over 6,500 brands across sectors like Ecommerce, Retail, Banking and Financial Services, Media and Entertainment, and Travel, its marquee clients include Walmart, Unilever, Tommy Hilfiger, Domino's, McDonald's, Pizza Hut, and Crocs.

