NetDragon Forges Strategic Partnerships to Revolutionise Human Capability in Saudi Arabia

HONG KONG, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited ("NetDragon" or the "Company"; Hong Kong Stock Code: 777), a global leader in building internet communities, is excited to announce a series of strategic partnerships aimed at transforming the educational technology landscape in Saudi Arabia. These initiatives were unveiled at the Saudi Arabia Human Capability Initiative event held in Riyadh last week, marking a significant step forward in the Kingdom's educational development under the visionary leadership of His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud. This landmark conference, attracting registrants from upwards of 100 nations, has established a benchmark for global initiatives aimed at unlocking human potential.

A delegation of senior executives led by Dr. Simon Leung, Vice Chairman of NetDragon, engaged in a series of signings and discussions during the event, including a pivotal conversation with His Excellency, the Minister of Education, Dr. Yousef Al-Benyan to explore avenues for integrating advanced educational technologies and methodologies into Saudi Arabia's education system. The discussion resulted in the reaching of common ground and is expected to provide a foundation for NetDragon and the Ministry of Education to work closely together to identify and evaluate innovative education technology solutions to be offered by NetDragon that will elevate the quality and accessibility of education across the country.

NetDragon is also pleased to announce the signing of two agreements during the event, including:

1. Executive Programme Agreement with the Technical and Vocational Training Corporation ("TVTC"), the governmental agency responsible for vocational education and training in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia - This signed agreement covers collaboration areas including virtual training hubs, digital vocational content, learning management system and e-sports. The signing of this agreement also took place on the back of the recently signed MOU between the Ministry of Commerce in the People's Republic of China and TVTC to strengthen collaboration between the two countries to enhance the quality of technical and vocational training.

2. MOU with The Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu - The MOU signing with the Royal Commission is expected to serve as the first K-12 market entry point in the country, putting NetDragon in a strong position to scale its edtech solutions. The scope of this MOU spans across cooperation opportunities across joint research in educational technology, as well as partnership in designing and implementing comprehensive educational technology projects. The MOU was signed in the presence of H.E Eng. Khalid bin Mohammed Al Salem, The President of the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu, highlighting the high level commitment and support for this initiative.

Dr. Simon Leung, Vice Chairman of NetDragon, remarked, "We are deeply honoured and thrilled to support Saudi Arabia's progressive vision for its educational sector. Our strategic partnerships aim to deliver the tools and skills tailored to meet the needs of Saudi students and educators, ensuring they are well-prepared for success in our ever-changing world. We are eager to embark on this transformative journey together, and we are confident that our collaborative efforts will set the stage for a new era of educational achievement within the Kingdom."

Dr. Dejian Liu, Chairman of NetDragon, commented, "We are extremely excited to take part in the compelling growth journey within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Our initiatives in Saudi Arabia represent an integral part of our commitment to leveraging technology to unlock the potential of learners. We are confident that our unparalleled reputation in the market, as well as our capability in developing innovative technologies and applications, puts us in a unique position to provide the most complete and cutting edge technology solutions that deliver tangible results for our partners."

About NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited

NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited (HKSE: 0777) is a global leader in building internet communities with a long track record of developing and scaling multiple internet and mobile platforms that impact hundreds of millions of users, including previous establishments of China's first online gaming portal, 17173.com, and China's most influential smartphone app store platform, 91 Wireless.

Established in 1999, NetDragon is one of the most reputable and well-known online game developers in China with a history of successful game titles including Eudemons Online, Heroes Evolved, Conquer Online and Under Oath. In recent years, NetDragon has also started to scale its online education business on the back of the vision to create the largest global online learning community, and to bring best-in-class learning solutions to every school around the world.

