NetDragon Leads Government-Backed AI Push to Build Thailand's Future Workforce

HONG KONG, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited ("NetDragon" or "the Company"; Hong Kong Stock Code: 777), a global leader in building internet communities, is pleased to announce that, together with its subsidiary, EDA (Thailand), it has joined forces to drive a government-backed AI initiative aimed at building Thailand's future-ready workforce by linking education, skills development, and productivity through an AI-driven Learn-to-Career Ecosystem.

Unveiled in Bangkok, the collaboration reflects a growing policy-led push to position AI not merely as an educational tool, but as a core engine for workforce readiness, economic competitiveness, and long-term productivity across industries.

By combining EDA (Thailand)'s role as a local ecosystem builder with NetDragon's global expertise in AI-powered learning platforms and digital talent systems, the initiative seeks to address one of Thailand's most pressing challenges: preparing talent at scale for rapid AI-driven change in the labor market.

Strategic MOU Signing to Advance AI-Driven Workforce Development

As part of the initiative, a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was formally signed to establish a long-term framework for collaboration in advancing AI-driven learning, skills assessment, and workforce development in Thailand.

The agreement brings together NetDragon and EDA (Thailand), with policy support from Thailand's Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation (MHESI), to jointly develop AI-enabled learning platforms, competency measurement frameworks, and career linkage mechanisms designed to prepare Thai talent for real-world workforce demand.

The MOU reflects a shared commitment to embedding AI across the learning-to-employment pipeline, ensuring that skills development translates into measurable productivity and employability outcomes.

From Learning to Workforce Impact

At the heart of the collaboration is a shift in how "job readiness" is defined in the AI era. Rather than treating AI as a supplementary skill, the Learn-to-Career approach embeds AI across the full talent journey—from skills assessment and personalized learning pathways to real-world application and career matching.

The initiative is designed to deliver measurable outcomes, enabling learners, institutions, and employers to align skills development directly with evolving workforce demand.

Perspectives from Global Industry

During a panel discussion at the event, Dr. Simon Leung, Vice Chairman and Executive Director of NetDragon, emphasized the pace and scale of AI-driven transformation. "AI is changing every day, sometimes even faster than we realize, and governments must take an active role to ensure its benefits reach the whole society," Dr. Leung said.

Drawing on regional comparisons, he noted that policy-driven approaches in Asia have accelerated AI adoption across sectors. "China's top-down, policy-driven approach has helped popularize AI across every sector, and Thailand's direction today is both encouraging and impressive," he added.

Leveling the Playing Field for SMEs

NetDragon and EDA (Thailand) also highlighted AI's role as a productivity equalizer—particularly for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), which form the backbone of Thailand's economy.

"For SMEs, AI is a major equalizer. It reduces the gap between small businesses and large corporations by dramatically improving productivity," Dr. Leung noted.

By integrating AI-enabled skills frameworks and clearer competency benchmarks, the initiative aims to help SMEs access AI-ready talent more efficiently while enabling workers to demonstrate measurable, market-relevant capabilities.

A Scalable Model for the Region

The partners believe the collaboration can serve as a scalable model for other emerging economies across Asia, demonstrating how policy-supported, public–private collaboration can accelerate AI adoption while maintaining a strong focus on workforce outcomes.

Looking ahead, NetDragon and EDA (Thailand) reaffirmed their commitment to expanding AI-enabled learning access, strengthening cross-sector collaboration, and building a resilient talent pipeline that supports sustainable economic growth.

About NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited

NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited (HKSE: 777) is a global leader in building internet communities, with a long track record of developing and scaling multiple internet and mobile platforms that impact hundreds of millions of users. Over the desktop and mobile internet eras, NetDragon previously established China's first online gaming portal, 17173.com, and China's most influential smartphone app store platform, 91 Wireless.

Established in 1999, NetDragon is one of the most reputable and well-known online game developers in China with a history of successful game titles including Eudemons Online, Conquer Online, Heroes Evolved and Under Oath. In the past 10 years, NetDragon has also achieved success with its EdTech business both domestically and globally. Fully embracing the new AI era, NetDragon is driving its vision of "Infinite Growth" through a dual-focus strategy of "AI+Gaming" and "AI+Education". With its AI Content Factory empowering operations and working with partners to develop a global learning metaverse, NetDragon is committed to once again building a massive user community in the new AI era.

NetDragon's overseas edtech business entity, currently a U.S.-listed subsidiary named Mynd.ai, is a global leader in interactive technology and its award-winning interactive displays and software can be found in more than 2 million learning and training spaces across 126 countries.

