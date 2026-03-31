NetDragon's Chairman and Controlling Shareholder Intends to Increase Shareholding, Underscoring Confidence in the Company's Long-Term Development

HONG KONG, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited ("NetDragon" or "the Company"; Hong Kong Stock Code: 777), a global leader in building internet communities, is pleased to announce that Chairman of the board of directors and controlling shareholder of the Company, intends to increase his shareholding in the Company by acquiring shares through open market transactions within 12 months from 30 March 2026.

At this pivotal stage as NetDragon advances toward becoming a global leader in AIGC creation, Chairman of the board of directors and controlling shareholder of the Company's decision to increase his shareholding reflects his confidence in the Company's new strategic direction and long-term investment value.

Looking ahead, NetDragon will continue to focus on its "AI+" core strategy, further strengthen its business presence. and enhance operational efficiency. As the Company pursues sustainable growth, it remains committed to delivering long-term, stable returns to shareholders and creating shared value together with all shareholders.

About NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited

NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited (HKSE: 777) is a global leader in building internet communities, with a long track record of developing and scaling multiple internet and mobile platforms that impact hundreds of millions of users. Over the desktop and mobile internet eras, NetDragon previously established China's first online gaming portal, 17173.com, and China's most influential smartphone app store platform, 91 Wireless.

Established in 1999, NetDragon is one of the most reputable and well-known online game developers in China with a history of successful game titles including Eudemons Online, Conquer Online, Heroes Evolved and Under Oath. In the past 10 years, NetDragon has also achieved success with its EdTech business both domestically and globally. Fully embracing the new AI era, NetDragon is driving its vision of "Infinite Growth" through a dual-focus strategy of "AI+Gaming" and "AI+Education". With its AI Content Factory empowering operations and working with partners to develop a global learning metaverse, NetDragon is committed to once again building a massive user community in the new AI era.

NetDragon's overseas edtech business entity, currently a U.S.-listed subsidiary named Mynd.ai, is a global leader in interactive technology and its award-winning interactive displays and software can be found in more than 2 million learning and training spaces across 126 countries.

For investor enquiries, please contact:

NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited

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