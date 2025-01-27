NetEase Cloud Music and SM Entertainment Reach Preliminary Agreement to Continue Music Streaming

HANGZHOU, China, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 25, 2025, NetEase Cloud Music, a major player in China's music streaming market, announced a crucial development on Friday in its ongoing copyright renewal discussions with SM Entertainment. The breakthrough agreement will keep the South Korean company's music catalog available to fans past the impending January 31 deadline, allowing for extended negotiations.



The announcement, headlined "Latest Development in SM Copyright Renewal," comes as a relief to countless fans who had previously faced the prospect of losing access to their favorite K-POP tracks. According to NetEase Cloud Music, the "overwhelming support and earnest pleas from fans" played a pivotal role in bringing the two companies to the negotiating table.

Just a day earlier, NetEase Cloud Music had issued a somber notice to fans warning that SM Entertainment's unilateral decision to not renew the copyright could result in the removal of all its songs from the streaming service. The potential loss had sparked heated discussions online, with related hashtags trending on Weibo and other social media platforms, drawing significant public attention.



In its latest release, NetEase Cloud Music reaffirmed its dedication to forging a "longer-term and more stable copyright cooperation" with SM Entertainment, highlighting its sincerity in negotiations.

SOURCE NetEase Cloud Music