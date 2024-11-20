Neuedu released its first domestic educational metaverse platform, building a metaverse+AI empowered smart education solution

HONG KONG, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Educational metaverse is a digitized and intelligent teaching environment that integrates reality and virtual world, aiming to provide students with more personalized, autonomous, and secure learning experiences. With the blurring of boundaries between the physical and digital worlds, the potential of educational revolution is becoming more prominent. Personalized learning has gained new meaning in the educational metaverse. With the interaction of technological progress, social transformation, and changes in education, smart education that integrates metaverse and AI has become an inevitable choice to promote equitable, inclusive and quality education. This new model is not only applicable to higher education and vocational education, but can also promote the high-quality training of talents in open education and continuing education.

Through the "Neuedu Metaverse Creation Sharing Platform - OpenNEU", Neuedu has redefined the OMO (online-merge-offline) education teaching model and injected new momentum into traditional education. The platform provides new learning paradigms and deeply immersive learning experiences, promoting the transformation of teaching methods and evaluation methods through diverse interactive methods, rich learning resources and intelligent services, and promoting personalized learning and comprehensive development.

The platform has made flexible adjustments and upgrades in aspects such as presentation of teaching and learning content, classroom environment management, and teaching interactions. By integrating physical and virtual spaces, a highly adaptive learning environment has been created to promote the development of blended teaching. It not only creates a normal classroom with intelligent terminals as the learning carrier, but also builds a network environment that supports student collaboration and personalized learning, meeting the diverse needs of teachers and students. In addition, the platform is committed to enhancing students' autonomous learning ability and twin scene experiences, achieving the goal of efficient teaching for teachers and efficient learning for students. By opening and sharing resources, integrating multidimensional technologies, and integrating multiple resources, the platform has built a multidimensional virtual education space that fully supports the development of students.

OpenNEU+AI reinventing the curriculum system

Neuedu NEU-AIGC has opened up a new path for traditional courses, and built an interdisciplinary curriculum system with innovation ability as the core, aiming to cultivate new vocational competencies and promote cross-border integration between disciplines. By transforming the traditional way of producing and delivering knowledge into a more fresh and dynamic approach, AIGC technology is integrated into every aspect of curriculum design, creating learning resources with uncertainty and richness, which enables teachers to effectively combine pedagogical theories, teaching strategies and subject training data to improve the adaptability and generative ability of curriculum content, and to form a complementary relationship with traditional curriculum resources.

NEU-AIGC has promoted the deep integration of digital technology and subject teaching, and has driven the innovation of new teaching and learning models. With the help of the AIGC technology on Neuedu Metaverse Platform, teachers' roles have shifted from being solely knowledge transmitters to being guides for students to explore the world and achieve self-fulfillment, bringing more possibilities to teaching.

OpenNEU+AI empowering creation

Neuedu Metaverse Platform and NEU-AIGC services not only promote the integration of digital media and related disciplines, but also bring new development opportunities to the education industry. NEU-AIGC meets the needs of teachers and students for personalized creativity with high efficiency and low cost, assists with basic work, stimulates creativity and promotes innovation in education.

OpenNEU platform offers a shared, immersive metaverse space for teachers, students, and industry professionals, supporting a personalized, convenient and precise three-dimensional presentation environment. With the support of the NEU-AIGC model base, the platform can customize creation models that match individual styles for teachers and students, and can be applied in various fields such as digital media design, computer-aided design, and medical sample learning.

In addition, the platform also supports the authentication and traceability of educational IP rights under talent cultivation in universities, helps teachers and students to build a private knowledge sharing system in the metaverse space, and enables functions such as resource storage, education drainage, resource display, transaction attribute settings and interactive sharing , so as to construct a demand-based educational trading system.

OpenNEU+AI educational intelligent agent

The integration of technology and education will drive cross-border innovation and improve the level of education intelligence. Through intelligent human-computer interaction, "OpenNEU+AI educational intelligent agent" provides users with high-experience and high-satisfaction intelligent education services. The intelligence is able to clone users' images, voices, and movements, and can be used in various forms for educational innovation applications, such as 2D digital images, virtual avatars, and 3D cartoon digital characters and can be used for tasks such as massive open online courses, live streaming, teaching assistance and virtual assistants.

Users can use Neuedu's self-developed technology to independently create an educational intelligent agent based on 3D digital characters. By combining Neuedu's intelligent agent with the 3D digital character image, and using character settings, guiding words and action settings, a comprehensive intelligent agent that integrates Q&A, performance, interaction and operations can be established in the metaverse education space. When interacting with users, the intelligent agent can automatically call on search tools to obtain the necessary knowledge and provide more accurate services based on preset character settings and goals.

This educational revolution that combines the metaverse and AI is leading us into a new era of learning. By providing a personalized and intelligent learning environment, the educational metaverse not only enhances the quality of teaching, but also enriches the content and improves the learning experience. With the advancement of technology, the "Neuedu Educational Metaverse + AI Empowered Smart Education Solution" will become an important force in promoting fairness and inclusiveness in education, training high-quality talents that meet the needs of society in the future, and bringing infinite possibilities for the future of education.

