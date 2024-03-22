NeuExcell Therapeutics Announces Successful Dosing of First Patient by NeuroD1 Gene Therapy

SUZHOU, China, March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NeuExcell Therapeutics, a leading biotechnology company focused on in vivo neural regenerative therapies, announces the successful dosing of the first patient with the first-in-class NeuroD1 gene therapy product NXL-004. This milestone represents a significant progress in the development of new treatment for malignant glioma patients.

Led by Professor Yulun Huang and his team at the Fourth Affiliated Hospital of Soochow University in Suzhou, China, the investigator-initiated trial (IIT) is to evaluate the safety and tolerability of NeuExcell's AAV-NeuroD1 gene therapy product NXL-004 in patients with glioblastoma. This clinical study marks the first clinical use of AAV-NeuroD1 gene therapy to treat patients worldwide.

Glioblastoma is a highly aggressive form of brain cancer with limited treatment options and poor prognosis. NXL-004, based on NeuExcell's revolutionary in vivo trans-differentiation technology platform, aims to inhibit tumor cell proliferation and promote their transformation into neural cells through the overexpression of the NeuroD1 transcription factor. The advantage of this glioma cell trans-differentiation approach is minimal side-effect on other brain cells, which is distinct from radiation or chemotherapy that has collateral damage on healthy cells. Promising preclinical results from animal model studies have paved the way for this groundbreaking clinical trial, offering hope for many patients suffering from debilitating brain disorders such as malignant glioma.

"We are very excited about completing the dosing of the first patient using NeuroD1 gene therapy product NXL-004 in this exploratory clinical study," said Dr. Yulun Huang, the study's lead investigator. "This milestone underscores the dedication of our team to try innovative approach in addressing the unmet medical needs such as glioblastoma. We are committed to closely monitor the patient and evaluate the safety and efficacy of NXL-004 in this trial."

Professor Gong Chen, the inventor of in vivo neural regenerative gene therapy and the founder of NeuExcell Therapeutics, expressed his gratitude: "We are grateful to Professor Yulun Huang and his team for their outstanding work. This first-in-human trial sets an important milestone for our first-in-class NeuroD1 gene therapy that has the potential to treat millions of patients suffering from severe neurological disorders. We are dedicated to developing game-changing treatments for neurodegenerative diseases using in vivo neural regenerative therapies."

