NeuroEndocrine Cancer Australia unveils new website and digital lifeline

NeuroEndocrine Cancer Australia (NECA) has launched a fully updated digital platform designed to improve how the 31,000 Australians affected by neuroendocrine cancer (NETs) access support, information, and specialist care.

SYDNEY, May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The new website introduces a personalised patient hub experience aimed at helping people navigate every stage of the NET journey, from diagnosis through to treatment, remission, and ongoing support.

Neuroendocrine cancers are a complex and often misunderstood group of cancers that can develop anywhere in the body. Once considered rare, they now affect 18 in every 100,000 Australians (AIHW). Because symptoms are frequently vague or mistaken for other conditions, the common experience is one of delayed diagnosis and fragmented care.

NeuroEndocrine Cancer Australia Website

The new platform was created to address these challenges by making trusted, specialist-led information easier to access and more tailored to the needs of patients, carers, and healthcare professionals.

The redesigned website includes:

A personalised patient hub to help users navigate relevant support and resources

Expanded education about NET symptoms, diagnosis, treatment, and side effects

Improved access to NET specialist services across Australia

Seamless connection to the NECA NET Nurse service and support programs

Enhanced patient stories and lived experience content

Mobile-friendly design and simplified navigation for improved accessibility

NeuroEndocrine Cancer Australia CEO Meredith Cummins said the new website represents a significant step forward in supporting Australians impacted by neuroendocrine cancer.

"People diagnosed with neuroendocrine cancer often feel isolated, overwhelmed, and unsure where to turn. This new platform has been designed to connect patients and families with the information, support, and specialist services they need."

The launch reflects growing demand for reliable digital health resources and recognises the increasing number of Australians being diagnosed with neuroendocrine cancers each year.

NECA says the patient hub will continue to evolve over time, with future enhancements based on ongoing user behaviour research, changes in best practice web design, and the evolution of digital content.

The new website is now live at: https://neuroendocrine.org.au/

Media Contact:

Ciara Connolly

Media & External Affairs

[email protected]

About NeuroEndocrine Cancer Australia

NeuroEndocrine Cancer Australia is the only Australian not-for-profit charity dedicated to supporting people affected by neuroendocrine cancers. The organisation provides specialist nurse support, education, advocacy, and funding for research to improve awareness, earlier diagnosis, and patient outcomes across Australia.

SOURCE NeuroEndocrine Cancer Australia