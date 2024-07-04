Neurosurgeon Dr. Teo Kejia Shares Advancements in Brain Surgery Techniques for Optimal Patient Care

SINGAPORE, July 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Conventional brain surgery involves an invasive method of removing part of the skull to access the brain for treatments. It is used to treat various conditions, including brain tumours, aneurysms, epilepsy, and traumatic brain injuries. While this type of surgery can be life-saving and provide significant benefits, it also has several downsides and risks, such as accidental damage to healthy brain tissue, resulting in loss of function or neurological deficits.

Senior Consultant Neurosurgeon Dr. Teo Kejia, renowned for his expertise in advanced neurosurgical techniques, sheds light on innovative treatments that prioritise onco-functional balance. Dr. Teo incorporates Gamma Knife surgery, motor mapping and awake craniotomy into his treatment plans.

Diverse Treatment Approaches:

Gamma Knife Radiosurgery: Gamma Knife delivers highly focused gamma rays to precise targets within the brain, effectively treating tumours and lesions while minimising damage to surrounding healthy tissue. This non-invasive procedure is ideal for patients with deep-seated or complex tumours. Motor Mapping: Motor mapping enables precise preservation of motor function during complex brain surgeries. By employing advanced electrophysiological monitoring, neurosurgeons can identify and map out specific areas of the brain responsible for essential motor skills like speech and movement. This allows surgeons to navigate these crucial areas during procedures such as tumour resection, ensuring minimal disruption to vital neurological functions. Awake Craniotomy: This specialised technique enables surgeons to perform brain surgeries while patients are awake, facilitating real-time mapping of brain functions. Awake craniotomy is crucial for preserving critical brain functions such as speech and motor skills during tumour removal.

Focus on Onco-Functional Balance:

Dr. Teo emphasises an onco-functional balance in his practice, striving to effectively treat brain tumors and disorders and preserve patients' neurological function and quality of life post-surgery. "Maintaining cognitive abilities, mobility, and overall well-being is paramount in neurosurgery," says Dr. Teo. "Each of these techniques plays a crucial role in achieving optimal outcomes for patients."

About Dr. Teo Kejia:

Dr. Teo Kejia is a distinguished Senior Consultant Neurosurgeon and Director at Precision Neurosurgery. He obtained his MBBS from the National University of Singapore and completed advanced training in Neurosurgery at the National University Hospital Singapore. With expertise in Gamma Knife surgery, motor mapping, and awake craniotomy, Dr. Teo is committed to pushing the boundaries of neurosurgical care.

SOURCE Precision Neurosurgery Clinic