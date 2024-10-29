Neusoft Education Healthcare and Medical Technology Park Groundbreaking Ceremony: "Education, Healthcare, Wellness and Travel " Strategic Layout Further Promoted

HONG KONG, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On the morning of October 18, 2024, with the guidance of the Dalian Municipal Party Committee, Dalian Municipal Government, and the Party of the High-tech Zone, amidst the gentle autumn rain, the groundbreaking ceremony for the Healthcare and Medical Technology Park of Neusoft Education was held, marking another solid step for the group in its "Education, Healthcare, Wellness, and Travel" strategic layout. This will inject new energy into the development of the health and care industry and the nurturing of digital talents in Dalian. Xiong Maoping, member of the Liaoning Provincial Standing Committee and Secretary of the Dalian Municipal Committee of the CPC, Li Dan, member of the Dalian Municipal Standing Committee and Deputy Mayor of Dalian, Ai Hua, Deputy Director of the Standing Committee of the Dalian Municipal People's Congress, Li Damin, Deputy Mayor of Dalian, Luo Dongsheng, Vice Chairman of Dalian Municipal Political Consultative Conference and Deputy Secretary of Dalian High-tech Zone CPC Committee, Hu Fan, Deputy Secretary Dalian High-tech Zone CPC Committee and Director of Dalian High-tech Zone Administration Committee, and other governmental leaders. Liu Jiren, founder and chairman of Neusoft Education, Wen Tao, CEO of the Neusoft Education, Guo Quan, President of Dalian Neusoft University of Information, representatives from partner organizations, construction representatives, media representatives, and representatives of Neusoft Education's faculty and staff attended the groundbreaking ceremony. The ceremony was chaired by Wen Tao, CEO of Neusoft Education.

Liu Jiren, founder and chairman of Neusoft Education, said that the 26 years of group's development in Dalian has been 26 years of growing with the times and walking alongside the city. With the strong support of all levels of government departments, from the establishment of the "first laptop university in the country" in Youjia Village, to the completion of Neusoft Software Park Hekou Park and Dalian Neusoft University of Information Bochuan Campus, to the subsequent use of two specialist hospitals and one care institution, in every round of strategic adjustment and innovative development, the group has responded to societal needs and continuously designed its own future. Elderly care and the elderly care industry are not only national strategies and people's livelihood projects, but also economic engines and the glorious mission given to companies by the times and society. Neusoft will fully rely on its deep accumulation and resource advantages in the fields of education, technology, medicine, and health to actively build an innovative elderly care service ecosystem of "education-healthcare-wellness-travel", becoming the "second curve" of our development. He said that after the completion of the Neusoft Education Health Medical Technology Park project, it will use scientific and technological innovation as the engine, ecological construction as the foundation, talent cultivation as the support, and IT-enabled social transformation and development as its responsibility, to help Dalian become a model for silver-haired economy in the country and contribute Neusoft's wisdom and strength to promote economic and social development.

Hu Fan, Deputy Secretary of the Party Working Committee and Director of the Administrative Committee of Dalian High-Tech Zone, said in his speech that, Neusoft Education Healthcare and Medical Technology Park deeply integrates education, medical care, and health innovation elements, fully focusing on information technology, science and education, culture and tourism, and life and health. The three key areas are committed to achieving innovation in the areas of "education technology", "medical care technology", "consumer technology", and "artificial intelligence", and helping Dalian to build an international demonstration area for the development of the health and care industry. The High-tech Zone will continue to provide the project with the greatest support, the best service, and the strongest guarantee, to ensure that the project becomes a model for both parties to expand cooperation and achieve mutual success. He hopes that Neusoft Education will promote the project construction with high standards, efficiency, and quality, continue to expand the layout of the health and care industry, gather high-quality resources, and build a well-known brand for Dalian's health and care industry, making greater contributions to the health and care cause of Dalian, Liaoning, and even the whole country.

Xiong Maoping, Li Dan, Ai Hua, Li Damin, Luo Dongsheng, Hu Fan, Liu Jiren, Wen Tao, and Guo Quan jointly pulled the device to activate the construction of the project.

Neusoft Education Healthcare and Medical Technology Park is located in the north section of Digital Road in Dalian High-tech Zone and relies on the strong foundation of the provincial university science and technology park of Dalian Neusoft University of Information. Through the planning and construction of comprehensive hospitals, student training bases, research and development centers, apartments, etc., it is planned to create a professional field for nurturing talents in the health and care industry, a technology achievement transformation platform, an innovation and entrepreneurship incubation platform, and an urban-level smart healthcare comprehensive service platform. Looking to the future, the project will be built with high standards, excellent design, and precise construction quality, becoming an internationally influential demonstrative education, health and medical technology park.

CONTACT: Lin Wei, [email protected]

SOURCE Neusoft Education Technology Co. Limited