Neusoft Showcases Multiple Innovative Products at Automotive World 2025

TOKYO, Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Automotive World 2025, the world's leading exhibition for advanced automotive technologies, was successfully held in Tokyo, Japan. Neusoft Corporation (Neusoft, SSE:600718) showcased a variety of core technology products and solutions, demonstrating to global automakers and partners its cutting-edge technological achievements and innovative industrial collaboration practices in the field of intelligent vehicle connectivity.

Japan is one of the important automotive markets in the world, and its automotive industry has continued to flourish in recent years, with a surge in the demand for intelligent vehicle connectivity products. Over the years, the Japanese market has been a key region for Neusoft to continuously expand its presence, seek greater market growth, and achieve technological innovation and industrial collaboration for win-win results.

Neusoft's standout highlight at the exhibition was the launch of its brand-new NAGIC intelligent cockpit software platform. As a cockpit software solution designed for the global market, it combines the remarkable advantages of low cost and high performance, while covering all typical basic cockpit functions worldwide. Furthermore, it has greatly strengthened the in-cabin and out-of-cabin visual technology capabilities, including AVM (All-around View Monitor) and DMS (Driver Monitoring System), and broadly integrating diverse global ecosystem resources to provide highly competitive solutions from Neusoft to various vehicle models for OEMs. This product made its debut in Japanese market and will be promoted globally in the future to provide customized functions and services for automakers worldwide.

In addition, Neusoft also showcased its intelligent cockpit products that are compatible with multiple hardware platforms, multi series of intelligent communication products, the OneCoreGo® Global In-Vehicle Intelligent Mobility Solutions 5.0, along with the latest applications of software products and services tailored to different markets and user needs. With these innovative products and solutions, Neusoft received widespread attention at the exhibition.

Amidst the booming development of automotive industry, Neusoft has consistently maintained its innovative vitality and forward-thinking layout. Moving forward, Neusoft will continue to uphold its globalization strategy, engaging in deep cooperation with global ecosystem partners, to facilitate the efficient transition to intelligent vehicles for global automakers, and contribute to building an interconnected, intelligent, and convenient mobility ecosystem.

