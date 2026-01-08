New AI Nexus Lab by NYP built on AWS Cloud makes artificial intelligence adoption accessible to SMEs

One-stop solutions lab for businesses to scale up and manage SMEs' manpower challenges, while enabling learners to enhance their AI development experience

SINGAPORE, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanyang Polytechnic (NYP) launched the AI Nexus Lab, making digitalisation and artificial intelligence adoption accessible for Singapore's Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs). Real-world projects incubated in this lab will be built on Amazon Web Services (AWS), enabling learners to apply classroom AI development skills directly through hands-on company projects.

Annually, over 1000 students from NYP's School of Information Technology will benefit from this partnership through AWS AI and machine learning solutions integrated into their curriculum. NYP has a goal to reach 500 SMEs over the next five years through pathways such as generative AI training workshops. In a pilot with the Singapore Chinese Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCCI), 64 use cases from their SME network have been identified for prototype development.

Dr Phua Chee Teck, Deputy Principal (Sustainability & Technology), NYP, said: "AI may seem daunting to organisations who do not know where to start. The AI Nexus Lab serves as a one-stop solution bridging education and innovation, helping SMEs embrace AI with confidence. When they come to us with a business need, our learners can analyse their challenges and develop practical AI solutions that they can scale."

Through AI and design thinking workshops, NYP works with SMEs to identify specific use cases that tackle real business challenges. Learners then work closely with business owners to develop proof-of-concepts, employing AWS's services to create applications.

Student-built Minimum Viable Products (MVPs) that SMEs choose to productionise will receive support from the AWS AI Springboard initiative — which offers enterprises cloud credits and training — and the AWS Partner Network, which provides technical expertise and scaling capabilities. In the process, learners gain a deeper understanding of industry trends and pick up in-demand and emerging competencies that position them well for the jobs of the future.

Addressing the challenge of digitising physical product information, year two Diploma in Information Technology learner, Teo Yu Xiang, developed an optical character recognition (OCR) and data analytics system that scans and converts printed text into digital data. The solution creates a searchable online platform for leading motorcycle spare parts retailer, Auto Machinery Singapore (AMS), enabling staff to quickly find parts by typing keywords instead of manually searching through physical catalogues. This project, facilitated through SCCCI, has evolved into AM Digiparts Pte Ltd, a start-up co-founded by Yu Xiang and AMS that is now scaling through pilot programmes with motorcycle repair shops in Singapore.

Danny Hoe, Director of AMS, said: "The solution has delivered productivity gains of over 16% and saves us approximately 180 man-hours monthly by eliminating tedious manual searches. We're now expanding our digital ecosystem to include established partners across the local motorcycle industry. This project proves that with the right talent and tools, traditional businesses can successfully harness AI for transformation."

SMEs working with the AI Nexus Lab can access subsidies of up to 90% through SkillsFuture Singapore's Mentorship Support Grant (MSG) to accelerate their products from the piloting stage to full-scale implementation.

"Upskilling and exposure to AI should start from the earliest ages. We need students experimenting, being scrappy, and learning through doing — not just theory. When students can build, iterate, and ultimately create solutions that transform actual businesses, that's when true learning happens. This hands-on approach prepares them not just for their first job, but for a lifetime of adapting to technological change," said Elsie Tan, Country Manager, Worldwide Public Sector, Singapore, AWS.

The partnership was earlier formalised with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between NYP and AWS on 30 September 2025 at AWS Public Sector Day. The MOU underscores a joint commitment to strengthen Singapore's AI ecosystem, as well as prepare the next generation of digital talent.

Beyond SCCCI, NYP is also working with other SME and trade associations to expand the pipeline of problem statements, extending the benefits of AI adoption across industries. By anchoring projects in real business needs, the initiative not only delivers practical solutions for enterprises but also develops graduates who are ready to lead digital transformation.

About Nanyang Polytechnic

Established as an institution of higher learning in 1992, Nanyang Polytechnic's (NYP) academic schools offer quality education and training through 39 full-time diploma courses and common entry programmes. NYP also has a full suite of Continuing Education and Training (CET) options for lifelong learning, ranging from specialist and advanced diplomas to SkillsFuture-supported modules and courses. NYP's Asian Culinary Institute Singapore and the Singapore Institute of Retail Studies are CET institutes set up in partnership with SkillsFuture Singapore (SSG) to champion and transform Singapore's F&B and retail sectors, respectively. A third NYP CET institute - the National Centre of Excellence for Workplace Learning - also set up in collaboration with SSG, will spearhead the development of progressive workplace learning strategies and programmes for companies here.

For more information, please visit www.nyp.edu.sg.

