New Beginnings: FashionValet Group secures space at the popular Colony @ Eco City for its new headquarters

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FashionValet Group, the visionary company behind the beloved modest fashion fashion brands dUCk and LILIT, has announced its move to Colony @ Eco City, located in Eco City, effective November 21st, 2023.

The decision to relocate to Colony @ Eco City was fueled by the Group's partnership with Colony to leverage Colony's renowned service and hospitality. The move aims to enhance the working environment, attracting and retaining top-tier talent crucial to the company's growth trajectory.

FashionValet Group's New HQ at Colony @ Eco City

The company joins a roster of multinational companies at Colony @ Eco City including Bytedance, FIFA and Workday.

Situated across from Midvalley, the new headquarters at Colony @ Eco City which boasts a beautiful office space that aligns with FashionValet Group's commitment to creating a conducive and inspiring work environment for its team. The move to Colony is a testament to the Group's dedication to providing the best for its employees and its ability to secure a coveted spot in the highly sought-after Colony @ Eco City.

Vivy Yusof, Co-Founder of FashionValet Group, expressed her excitement about the move: "We are excited for this new phase in our journey. Colony @ Eco City has a bustling and productive culture of work that is exciting. I was most attracted to the facilities and services that they offer, that prioritises the well-being and productivity of my team yet aligns with our cost-efficiency goals. We are excited about the endless possibilities this new chapter brings for our Group."

Fadza Anuar, Co-Founder of the Group also sees Colony @ Eco City as the perfect backdrop for growth: "Colony @ Eco City provides the ideal backdrop for our commitment to growing the dUCk and LILIT brands. The exceptional amenities, combined with the renowned hospitality of Colony, will undoubtedly contribute to our ability to attract and retain top talent in the industry."

Timothy Tiah, CEO of Colony, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration: "We are thrilled to welcome FashionValet Group to Colony @ Eco City. The move not only aligns with our vision for providing luxury workspaces but also underscores our commitment to supporting businesses in their growth journey. We look forward to a successful partnership with them."

Change is inevitable for growth. FashionValet Group remains steadfast in its commitment to the growth of both the dUCk and LILIT brands. The company sees the move as a strategic step to position itself for future success, tapping into the dynamic ecosystem that Colony @ Eco City offers.

About Colony:

Colony is one of the largest coworking and flexible office groups in Malaysia with its namesake luxury brand Colony and its mass-market brand Jerry. The group operates 14 locations around Klang Valley and counts clients such as Carsome, Respond.IO and emart24. Known for its commitment to providing premium workspaces, Colony focuses on hospitality and creating an enriching work environment, offering businesses the tools and space to thrive.

About FashionValet:

FashionValet Group, or FV Group, founded by fashion influencer Vivy Yusof and husband Fadza Anuar, is a pioneering omnichannel fashion company in Malaysia, known for its iconic brands dUCk and LILIT. The company continues to lead the way in modest fashion, with a presence of 13 physical stores and worldwide shipping to 76 countries and counting.

SOURCE Colony Coworking Space