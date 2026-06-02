New clay-court tennis complex opens in Beijing

BEIJING, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tennis Center (Phase II) of Wenyu River Park, Beijing's largest urban green lung, officially opened to the public as a major new landmark of the park. Boasting world-class clay courts and an advanced AI smart system by Orange Lion Sports, the venue integrates professional competitive sports with public fitness activities.

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The sprawling new tennis complex features 32 high-standard courts in total, including 6 clay courts which are rare in Beijing and 25 hard courts, alongside a professional indoor stadium with a 1,000-seat grandstand. Its facilities rank among the finest across Beijing. Supported by surrounding commercial amenities and comprehensive services covering competitions, training, social gatherings and leisure, it stands as the city's largest professional tennis complex to date.

Beyond top-tier hardware, the center has fully adopted Smartshot, an intelligent sports video system developed by Orange Lion Sports. The cutting-edge technologies and professional data analytics originally used for elite tournaments are now accessible to recreational players.

Leveraging its premium courts and robust technological strengths, the tennis center plans to host high-profile tournaments in the future, serving as a vital link connecting amateur enthusiasts with professional tennis.

SOURCE Orange Lion Sports