Part of NYP's Sustainability Masterplan, NYP X will foster positive change and action beyond the campus, engaging the community and industry partners to drive social and environmental impact

SINGAPORE, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanyang Polytechnic (NYP) launched a new sustainability collective to involve and help catalyse change within neighbourhoods and communities.

Called NYP X[1], and like its name suggests, it is a multiplier for change through a series of plug-and-play sustainability initiatives and activities which can be brought to different communities and neighbourhoods across Singapore. The first iteration was launched at Teck Ghee – in NYP's immediate neighbourhood – with an Eco Fest event on 3rd November.

New Collective To Drive Impactful Sustainability Changes Within Communities

Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong attended the event held at Teck Ghee CC, which marks the beginning of a series of efforts between NYP and the precinct. In the following months, young leaders and alumni from NYP will be visiting households to encourage sustainable living habits. There will be freecycle markets, e-waste collection drives and Repair Kopitiam, where residents can fix their broken appliances instead of disposing them. There will also be an effort to spruce up homes of the elderly and the needy.

NYP Sustainability Masterplan

NYP X is a key component of NYP's Sustainability Masterplan[2]. The masterplan reflects NYP's commitment not only to foster positive change within its campus, and immediate campus family, but also within nearby neighbourhoods, communities, and with our industry partners.

Explained NYP Principal & CEO, Mr Russell Chan: "We see ourselves as catalysts and changemakers for a better tomorrow. That means extending our hand in partnership beyond the campus."

"Whether businesses which want to embark on their own sustainability journeys, firms who are keen on technology or consultancy to improve production, processes or policy; or neighbourhoods that want to find ways to reduce collective footprints; or start-ups who want to try out and test their solutions – we can work together and make a difference."

NYP Living Lab

Another key initiative in the Masterplan: NYP has ringfenced $10 million for funding innovative sustainability solutions. We call it the NYP Living Lab.

A Living Lab project should involve three entities – staff/students, our industry partners and our campus. These solutions must be trialled on campus, and be able to create good and impactful change.

In initial phases where ideas are being birthed or new problem statements are discovered, at least two of the three entities need to be involved – say a student thinking of a project to make canteens generate less waste. But when it comes to implementation and eventual spin-offs, all three must be party and involved in the solution.

The goal is to generate ideas quickly, testbed these and then implement rapidly in commercial and real-world settings.

It is a model that has worked before: For example, NYP first trialled Internet of Things (IoT) sensors on campus, to monitor footfall, soap and toilet paper levels, waste bin capacities, and ammonia levels in several restrooms. The real-time data collection dashboard, alongside insights generation through AI, allowed for optimised cleaning schedules. This transformed NYP's estate management work and enhanced operational efficiency.

Following the successful trial on campus, the solution has now been installed in German multinational SICK's commercial building (SICK Product Centre Asia) – where the AI and sensors are monitoring recycling bins and occupancy rates of meeting rooms. In one of Singapore's major transportation hubs, sensors have been trialled in strategic areas to effectively monitor air quality and odour levels in restrooms.

An example of an upcoming project that can possibly utilise the Living Lab model, pending approvals? Alternative proteins companies like Fisheroo want to work with NYP in translational research of cultivated meat and seafood. The idea? Several bioreactors designed to scale up cell production so that companies can conduct market trials and consumer acceptance tests on campus.

Explained Mr Chan: "Sustainability at NYP is an enterprise-wide effort. It's not just about recycling, waste reduction, and energy or water conservation. It is integrating sustainability in everything we do: from our academic offerings, our curriculum, the research we conduct, the way we operate our campus, the student experiences, investments we make and even the food we serve.

"Only then can impactful change be created and felt, on campus and beyond."

About Nanyang Polytechnic

Established as an institution of higher learning in 1992, Nanyang Polytechnic's (NYP) academic schools offer quality education and training through 37 full-time diploma courses and common entry programmes. NYP also has a full suite of Continuing Education and Training (CET) options for lifelong learning, ranging from specialist and advanced diplomas to SkillsFuture-supported modules and courses. NYP's Asian Culinary Institute Singapore and the Singapore Institute of Retail Studies are CET institutes set up in partnership with SkillsFuture Singapore (SSG) to champion and transform Singapore's F&B and retail sectors, respectively. A third NYP CET institute - the National Centre of Excellence for Workplace Learning - also set up in collaboration with SSG, will spearhead the development of progressive workplace learning strategies and programmes for companies here.

About People's Association

The People's Association (PA) is a statutory board established on 1 July 1960. Our mission is to spark and nurture community participation for a caring and united Singapore. Our network includes 2,000 Grassroots Organisations (GROs), over 100 Community Clubs, five Community Development Councils, six PAssion WaVe outlets, imPAct, and the National Community Leadership Institute. For more information, please visit www.pa.gov.sg.

ANNEX A

LIST OF INITIATIVES UNDER THE NYP X COLLECTIVE

(1) Project Rejuven-Aid

Project Rejuven-Aid is a home refurbishment initiative to improve living conditions for seniors and low-income families. On 3rd November 2024, NYP partners Central Singapore CDC, Teck Ghee Grassroots Leaders, and NYP students in home improvement tasks to enhance the well-being of disadvantaged residents through spring cleaning, painting and more.

(2) Project Green Alliance

Adopt a Block

Adopt a Block is a year-long initiative where students will "adopt" blocks near their campuses by engaging residents monthly with workshops and learning journeys, or home visits to encourage sustainable living habits.

Freecycle Market

Pre-loved items collected from NYP staff, students and Teck Ghee residents will be made available at a freecycle market during the event. Organised annually by the NYP Geo Council, the market encourages giving secondhand items a new lease of life to promote waste reduction.

E-waste Collection Drive

Event participants can bring along old or faulty devices for proper disposal by ALBA, an NEA-appointed consumer e-waste collection vendor, or for a free on-the-spot diagnosis by experts from myhalo. Thereafter, they may decide if they want to repair, upcycle or sell their devices to myhalo.

Repair Kopitiam

Repair Kopitiam is a community-driven initiative, happening monthly at Teck Ghee Vista RN, where volunteers educate and help residents fix broken household items, promoting repair over disposal. It aims to reduce waste while teaching practical repair skills. At Eco Fest, they will be assisted by student volunteers from NYP School of Engineering.

(3) NYP Community Compass

CCAs under NYP's community service pillar will host four sustainability-themed game booths, each focusing on a pillar of the Singapore Green Plan 2030 – City in Nature, Green Energy, Sustainable Living, Resilient Future. NYP Makers Innovators Tribe will be setting up a booth for residents to create customised laser engraved keychains made out of recycled wood, and NYP Students' Union will be conducting a terrarium making workshop.

ANNEX B

NYP'S SUSTAINABILITY MASTERPLAN

The Sustainability Masterplan is a comprehensive strategy to bring change beyond our campus, to communities and neighbourhoods around us. We want to be a nexus to connect partners and people so that impact is substantial and real. The Sustainability Masterplan is built on four pillars: Education & Research, Industry & Community, Campus Operations, Leadership & Governance.

On the campus level, we are equipping our students and staff with the knowledge and skills to drive sustainable change, representing our ongoing commitment to sustainability and nurturing the next generation of leaders and changemakers. This includes integrating sustainability into curriculum through foundational and interdisciplinary elective modules, as well as conducting research on sustainability-related topics, and providing training opportunities for staff. We are also committed to making campus operations more sustainable through the use of technology to monitor and reduce our carbon footprint, and water and electricity usage.

Extending our efforts beyond the campus:

Through NYP X, we provide students, staff and alumni with a platform for mutual learning with the broader industry and community, and for them to put their gained experience into action.

Through the Alliance for Sustainability Innovation (ASI) we are helping companies, especially SMEs embark on their sustainability journeys. Launched in October 2023, ASI connects SMEs with industry leaders. Not only are there networking opportunities with key sustainability leaders, the firms can also join workshops, learning journeys and specifically curated courses. There are also opportunities to consult with NYP experts so that forms can introduce technology or new green practices to make their operations more productive and leave a smaller footprint. Funding for Enterprise Transformation is also available through SSG's Mentorship Support Grant.

At the confluence and intersection of stakeholders - staff, students, partners - is the NYP Living Lab. The model is to encourage innovative solutions which can solve a sustainability issue or reduce our footprints. NYP has ringfenced $10 million for such projects. By building strong partnerships, supporting our community, and fostering sustainable growth, we can amplify our impact and drive lasting change.

For more information about NYP's Sustainability Masterplan, please visit https://www.nyp.edu.sg/sustainability.

