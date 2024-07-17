New COSMOS research reveals Centrum Silver supports cognitive health in healthy older adults

The simple act of taking Centrum Silver multivitamin supplements daily can support cognition among those aged 60 years and above

Experts emphasise the relevance of cognitive decline as a critical age-related health issue in Singapore given its aging population, and spotlight the importance of multivitamin supplements in supporting cognitive health

Cognitive health is defined as the ability to think, learn, and remember, which can be supported with MVM supplementation. Age-related cognitive decline amongst aging adults is primarily due to lack of a balanced nutrition, in addition to other factors.

Plans underway to collaborate with the National University of Singapore Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine to test the effect of multivitamins and minerals to support healthy aging

SINGAPORE, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Haleon-owned Centrum, the world's No.1 multivitamin brand[1], has unveiled results from a recent study that found adults aged 60 years or above who consumed multivitamins (MVMs) daily for at least 2 years showed improved cognitive function as compared to those who consumed a placebo. Conducted involving 5,200 older adults in three independent studies, the COcoa Supplement and Multivitamin Outcomes Study (COSMOS)* data spotlights cognitive function as an age-related health issue and provides (first) suggestive evidence that the simple act of taking daily multivitamin supplements like Centrum Silver can support cognition amongst healthy older adults.

Commenting on the research, Dr Vandana Garg, Medical & Scientific Affairs Director (Southeast Asia and Taiwan), Haleon, said "Cognitive health is defined as the ability to think, learn, and remember, and is an important component of performing everyday activities. Ultimately, this ability is an essential component of healthy aging. However, age-related cognitive decline amongst aging adults may be primarily due to lack of a balanced nutrition, in addition to other factors. Cognitive health can be supported with MVM supplementation. Coupled with regular exercise, good nutrition, and overall healthy lifestyle habits, incorporating multivitamins into one's health regimen can support them to age well and maintain a better quality of life."

In line with Centrum's long-standing commitment to raise awareness on cognitive health, and in recognition of an ageing society like Singapore's[2], Haleon is also working in collaboration with the National University of Singapore Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine on a large-scale human clinical trial to test the effect of multivitamins and minerals in supporting healthy aging. Professor Andrea Maier, Oon Chiew Seng Professor, National University of Singapore (NUS), said "The COSMOS study are relevant to Singapore, where healthy ageing is firmly positioned at the forefront of national priorities[2]. In line with this, we at the NUS, in collaboration with Haleon, are focused on understanding how supplements can play a vital role in supporting a healthy lifespan."

In addition to the ongoing research collaborations, Centrum will also embark on a nationwide drive across retailers and healthcare partners July onwards. As part of this drive, the brand will introduce healthy aging education units in-store and on-ground, as well as on digital platforms.

*The research was conducted across three independent COSMOS studies (COSMOS Mind, COSMOS Web, COSMOS Clinic). Findings from the three studies were then consolidated under a Meta-analysis. Links to the studies:

1. Effect of multivitamin-mineral supplementation versus placebo on cognitive function: results from the clinic subcohort of the COcoa Supplement and Multivitamin Outcomes Study (COSMOS) randomized clinical trial and meta-analysis of 3 cognitive studies within COSMOS

2. Multivitamin Supplementation Improves Memory in Older Adults: A Randomized Clinical Trial

3. Effects of cocoa extract and a multivitamin on cognitive function: A randomized clinical trial

About Haleon

Haleon is a world-leading consumer health company with a clear purpose to deliver better everyday health with humanity. Haleon's leading brands are built on science, innovation, and human understanding, and are trusted by millions of consumers globally. Haleon has a strong portfolio of brands and is well positioned to play a vital role for people all around the world, in a sector that is growing and more relevant than ever. Haleon's portfolio comprises products across Oral Health; Vitamins, Minerals and Supplements (VMS); and Over-the-Counter (OTC). For more information, please visit www.haleon.com

About Centrum

The first Centrum multivitamin launched in 1978. Since then, our brand has grown. Backed by over 40 years of science, Centrum is now the #1 doctor-recommended and #1 pharmacist-recommended multivitamin brand. Centrum has spent decades listening to the human body and learning about what it needs to thrive. Centrum designs nutritional products that work in harmony with the body and help it respond to its unique needs. For more information on Centrum products, please visit www.centrum.com

