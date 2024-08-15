HANGZHOU, China, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As temperatures soar, electricity demand continues to climb in Zhejiang Province. In mountainous regions of western Zhejiang, such as Chun'an County, numerous photovoltaic projects integrated into the grid in recent years are playing an increasingly vital role in supporting power supply during peak summer demand. Before the summer peak season, the first "photovoltaic-storage linkage" 110 kV grid-side energy storage station in western Zhejiang—Hangshi Integrated Energy Technology Chun'an Energy Storage Station—was connected to the grid at Wenchang Town, Chun'an County.

New Energy Storage Solutions Meet Rising Electricity Demand in Zhejiang

This station is a key project in Zhejiang Province's "14th Five-Year" new energy storage development plan. It features 16 battery prefabrication cabins, 16 PCS boost integration machines, one boost substation, and a comprehensive office building, boasting a maximum charging and discharging power of 50 megawatts and a total storage capacity of 100 megawatt-hours.

State Grid Hangzhou Power Supply Company has proactively planned and prepared for the peak summer period this year. The company strategically chose the site next to the 110 kV Wenchang Substation, located in the high-speed rail ecological industrial park in Wenchang Town, Chun'an County. This site selection minimized external construction efforts and facilitated an earlier start of operations for the project.

Upon commencement, the station will participate in Zhejiang Province's electricity market and respond to grid dispatches, playing crucial roles in peak shaving, frequency regulation, emergency backup, and demand response support during the summer. With an energy storage efficiency of 95% and operating on a cycle of two charges and discharges per day, the station is expected to enhance clean energy consumption by 25 million kilowatt-hours annually. This capacity can satisfy the annual electricity needs of about 25,000 households and reduce carbon emissions by 9,000 tons.

SOURCE State Grid Hangzhou Power Supply Company