New Green Computing Application Showcase: SHPT's Hydrogen Power Generation Products to Be Deployed in Egypt's First Data Center Hydrogen Emergency Power Supply Project

SHANGHAI and CAIRO, Egypt, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, fuel cell power generation products of SHPT have been shipped and will be applied to Egypt's first data center hydrogen emergency power supply project. Serving Egypt's mobile operator with the largest user base, SHPT's hydrogen power generation products can provide 2 hours of uninterrupted power supply as a backup power source when the data center's main power supply is interrupted, ensuring reliable operation and data security of the data center.

To meet the diversified application demands of "photovoltaic + hydrogen energy", SHPT, together with its partners, has achieved rapid deployment. Adopting a green power direct connection model, it provides customers with a highly reliable and fast-delivery comprehensive green backup power solution, truly realizing green power for green computing.

The solution connects three major links: green power hydrogen production, solid-state hydrogen storage, and energy storage power generation. It is equipped with functional modules including PEM water electrolysis hydrogen production equipment, solid-state hydrogen storage equipment, fuel cell power generation systems, and battery UPS systems, achieving efficient full-chain collaboration, safe and reliable operation, simple operation and convenient maintenance. Featuring high comprehensive energy supply efficiency, fuel cell power generation products integrate hydrogen safety flexible isolation, online fault diagnosis and multi-energy flow regulation technologies, which effectively mitigate the impact of extreme working conditions and fully guarantee the stable and reliable operation of the power generation system.

Solid-state hydrogen storage stands out as a highlight of the solution. Compared with high-pressure gaseous hydrogen storage and low-temperature liquid hydrogen storage, solid-state hydrogen storage is safer during storage and transportation, less prone to leakage, and lowers the risks of explosion and fire. It better meets the stringent requirements of data centers for power supply safety and environmental safety.

In the era of intelligent computing, data centers are growing increasingly important as key infrastructure. The exponential surge in computing power demand has driven up the power consumption of data centers, placing higher demands on power continuity and stability. Global AI infrastructure is advancing rapidly toward large-scale, efficient and green development, leading to a marked rise in demand for green power supply solutions.

Egypt's first data center hydrogen emergency power supply project marks a new benchmark for SHPT in expanding the application scenarios of "green power + green computing". Leveraging its mature fuel cell technology, SHPT has delivered a host of landmark projects, including China's largest 2.5MW microgrid combined heat and power demonstration project under construction, and a 100kW distributed power station in Singapore. Meanwhile, its 300kW stationary power station has been operating stably for two years in Inner Mongolia's first integrated hydrogen production, storage, refueling and utilization project. These practices have fully verified the maturity and applicability of its technologies, laying a solid foundation for SHPT to further expand green computing application scenarios.

This project also represents a new milestone for SHPT's overseas expansion into the Middle East. As Africa's second-largest economy, Egypt launched its national hydrogen energy strategy in 2024 and now ranks first among Arab countries in the number of hydrogen energy projects. In addition, Egypt's digital economy is developing at a rapid pace, with the communication and information technology industry maintaining continuous growth for more than five consecutive years. Seizing the dual opportunities from regional policies and industrial development, SHPT will help the Middle East achieve diversified clean energy development and empower the high-quality growth of the local digital economy.

SOURCE SHPT