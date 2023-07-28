New Hand-crafted Dim Sum ala carte menu @ Jia He Grand and Jia He Chinese Restaurant
28 Jul, 2023, 19:35 CST
SINGAPORE, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Indulge and relish in exquisite new dishes, that will keep gourmands curious and conversations flowing.
These new and delicate dim sum delights are each hand-made with carefully selected natural fresh ingredients. The artisanal dim sum dishes by our culinary Dim Sum chef have also added style, flavour together with refinements made to each dim sum by Jia He Restaurant founders before is served to our guests.
Choose from an array of dim sum dishes from the new dim sum ala carte menu, enjoy with refreshing tea or pair with your favourite drink over lunch. Most would have dim sum together with the ala carte main dishes, all throughout lunch.
At Jia He Grand indulge in the new and pleasing Dim Sum delights such as:
- Premium Xiao Long Bao with Bird's Nest and Crab Roe in Pumpkin Broth
$20.80 Per Piece (pre-order required)
- Wok-seared Rice Flour Roll with Shredded Fish Maw and Conpoy in Superior Soya Sauce
$13.80 Per Order
- Crispy Crab Claw with Minced Shrimp
$9.00 Per Order (3 pcs)
- Phoenix Prawn Siew Mai with Black Garlic
$9.00 Per Order (3 pcs)
- Hokkaido Scallop with Black Caviar
$10.80 Per Order (3 pcs)
At Jia He Chinese Restaurant, this new delectable selection of new Dim Sum will entice the diners' tastebuds:
- Crispy-baked Savory Pork"Mangosteen" Dumpling
$7.80++ (3 pcs)
- Baked Honey Pork Bun with Pineapple
$6.60++ (3 pcs)
- Sichuan Mala Crabmeat Dumpling
$7.50++ (3 pcs)
- Fresh Scallop Jade Dumpling with Black Fish Roe
$8.80++ (3 pcs)
- Seafood with Beetroot and Waterchestnut Dumpling
$6.90++ (3 pcs)
Prior reservations is required. Please visit https://www.jiahe.com.sg/
for more details, reservations to the menu.
Jia He Chinese Restaurant @ Connexion
For Reservations, please contact 6694 8988 / 6694 9466
Email : [email protected]
Address:
1 Farrer Park Station Road, #01-14/15/16 Connexion, Singapore 217562
Jia He Grand @ One Farrer Hotel
For Reservations, please contact 6538 9688 / 6538 2788
Email : [email protected]
Address:
One Farrer Hotel, Level 1
1 Farrer Park Station Rd, Singapore 217562
Jia He Restaurant
For enquiries, please WhatsApp at 9067 0828 / 8870 8988
Please hashtag in your posts, thank you:
#JiaHeChineseRestaurant #JiaHeGrand #JiaHeChineseRestaurant DimSum #JiaHeGrandDimSum #JiaHeRestaurant #JiaHeRestaurantDimSum
SOURCE Jia He Chinese Restaurant, Jia He Grand
Share this article