New Industry Graduate Certificates from Southern Cross University to strengthen regional workforces

GOLD COAST, Australia, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Cross University (SCU) is responding to critical skills shortages and emerging industries across regional Australia with the launch of four new Industry Graduate Certificates in Neurodiversity, Circular Economy, Small Business Leadership, and Early Childhood Education Leadership.

Commencing in Term 1, 2026, the programs are designed to equip professionals with the leadership, systems thinking and innovation skills needed to strengthen regional workforces and drive sustainable growth.

The demand for skilled professionals in these program areas is rising rapidly – from Australia's early childhood sector, which faces an estimated 39,000-person workforce shortfall by 2026 (Productivity Commission, 2024), to the growing focus on circular economy innovation projected to generate 17,000 new jobs nationally by 2030 (Jobs and Skills Australia, 2023).

These new programs have been co-created with business, industry and people with lived experience, and shaped by research into regional workforce priorities, economic trends, and current skills and labour market shortages. Each program focuses on specific areas of practice identified by industry as key priorities for innovation, learning and development.

Like all SCU courses, the Industry Graduate Certificates will be delivered using the Southern Cross Model, which is designed to make it easier for professionals to balance study with work and other commitments. They are grounded in day-to-day practice and designed to help professionals realise new opportunities for leadership and growth.

Ben Roche, Pro Vice-Chancellor (Research & Education Impact), said the emphasis on collaboration with industry to create the courses reflects their practical and relevant nature, ensuring graduates leave with plans and strategies they can apply directly in their workplaces.

"The creation of these new Industry Graduate Certificates demonstrates how the University can bring together research, teaching expertise and strong industry connections to design offerings that have real impact and address urgent challenges," he said.

"It's another example of not only what graduates need to learn to maintain their currency as professionals, but increasingly the importance of how we learn – so that the student journey is relevant, purposeful and inspiring.

"It is through co-design with our partners that we make sure Southern Cross qualifications are not only academically strong but also aligned with the needs of the regions we serve."

About the courses

Graduate Certificate in Neurodiversity: Up to 20% of the population are neurodivergent (Doyle, 2020). Yet fewer than 30% of workplaces report having inclusive policies that explicitly recognise neurodiversity or outline strategies to support neurodivergent people (DCA, 2023). Beyond employment, many education providers, businesses, and public services still struggle to design environments that are accessible and affirming for neurodivergent students, employees, customers, and community members. This course equips professionals to lead systemic change through neuroaffirmative practice, creating inclusive environments that recognise and celebrate neurodiversity, enhance wellbeing, and optimise performance and engagement across workplaces, learning spaces, and community services.

Graduate Certificate in Circular Economy: Australia currently generates around 76 million tonnes of waste each year, with only 60% recovered for reuse (Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water, 2024). This course prepares professionals to design sustainable systems that keep materials in circulation and to lead ESG transformation within their organisations.

Graduate Certificate in Small Business Leadership: Small businesses make up 97% of all Australian enterprises and employ more than five million people (ABS, 2023), yet leadership capability remains a top constraint on growth (COSBOA, 2023). This course builds the strategic and financial confidence needed to scale sustainably and strengthen local economies.

Graduate Certificate in Early Childhood Education Leadership: The demand for skilled leaders in early education is growing, with the sector projected to face a 39,000-person workforce shortfall by 2026 (Productivity Commission, 2024). Developed in close collaboration with industry, this flexible, sector-aligned course is designed to strengthen leadership capability, meet regulatory standards and support workforce sustainability.

