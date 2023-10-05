New market update: October 2023

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Concordia Maritime has published a new market update. The report is available at www.concordiamaritime.com. In addition to commentary from CEO Erik Lewenhaput, it also contains data and statistics regarding both tanker rates, ship values and the development of the global product tanker fleet, as well as data about the demand for oil and development of inventory levels.

Erik Lewenhaupt
CEO, Concordia Maritime AB
+46 704-855 188
[email protected]

