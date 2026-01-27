New "MedTech Advance" Sourcing Directory Launches to Streamline Global Medical Device Manufacturing

Comprehensive e-book accelerates product development by connecting R&D and procurement teams with global suppliers.

TAICHUNG, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today marks the official release of MedTech Advance, a comprehensive digital buyer's directory engineered to accelerate the sourcing process for the medical technology industry. As the complexity of medical device design increases, MedTech Advance provides a centralized platform for Engineering, R&D, and Procurement professionals to discover elite suppliers and high-precision components.

MedTech Advance - sourcing medtech design and manufacturing suppliers

"Speed-to-market is the primary challenge in MedTech today," said Nick Yang, Manager of MedTech Advance. "We've built MedTech Advance to remove the friction from procurement, providing a vetted roadmap of partners capable of meeting the industry's rigorous regulatory and technical demands."

Featured Contributor: Protolis

The 2026 edition highlights specialized capabilities from industry leaders such as Protolis, a premier provider of rapid prototyping and low-volume manufacturing. Protolis brings critical expertise to the directory, offering high-precision plastic and metal components specifically for the life sciences sector.

By featuring contributors like Protolis—who utilize ISO 13485-certified processes and advanced technologies such as CNC machining, vacuum casting, and injection molding—MedTech Advance ensures that R&D teams can find partners capable of delivering functional prototypes and end-use parts that meet strict tolerances and aesthetic excellence.

Global Trade Show Distribution

The directory will receive massive international exposure through 2026, with distribution confirmed for the world's leading medical trade fairs, including:

MEDICA & COMPAMED (Germany)

(Germany) MD&M Series (USA)

(USA) Medtec Japan & Medtec China

The e-book is designed for high-impact roles in Engineering, R&D, Procurement, Quality Assurance, and Executive Management, serving the global medical device supply chain.

About MedTech Advance

MedTech Advance is a premier digital resource and global buyer's directory dedicated to the medical device design and manufacturing industry. By providing a curated ecosystem of world-class suppliers, it empowers professionals to accelerate product development and optimize their supply chains.

About Protolis

Protolis is a specialized rapid prototyping and low-volume manufacturing company, delivering high-precision plastic and metal components for the medical and life sciences industries. We combine advanced technologies such as CNC machining, vacuum casting, injection molding, and sheet metal fabrication to produce functional prototypes, small series, and end-use parts with exceptional quality and compliance. Our expertise extends to custom medical device enclosures, housings, and components requiring aesthetic excellence, strict tolerances, and ISO 13485-certified processes.

