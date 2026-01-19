New One-Stop Travel App HopeGoo Launches in Malaysia, Offering Affordable Flights, Hotels and 24/7 1-on-1 Butler Service

Sign up now to enjoy value deals, including discounted eSIM packages, travel vouchers, and referral rewards, available until 31 January 2026

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HopeGoo, a one-stop travel app first launched in Mainland China and Hong Kong, today officially announced its launch in Malaysia. Guided by its mission to "Make Travel Easier and Happier", the HopeGoo offers Malaysians a more convenient way to book affordable flights and hotels with multilingual support.

HopeGoo's signature "Your Travel Companion" 24/7 One-on-One WhatsApp Butler Service can also be activated by downloading HopeGoo and contacting the in-app customer support. From trip planning to on-the-go assistance while abroad, Your Travel Companion simplifies every stage of the travel journey, allowing travellers to focus on the fun, not the hassle. Currently designed especially for tourists visiting China, the service will soon expand to include more destinations.

After serving millions of users across Mainland China and Hong Kong over the past two years, HopeGoo is bringing its travel services to more travellers across Asia as part of its next phase of growth.

Malaysia was selected as one of HopeGoo's key growth markets as China has long been one of the top outbound travel destinations for Malaysians, alongside regional favourites such as Thailand, Indonesia and Singapore. Combined with the close tourism and cultural ties between Malaysia and China, these factors create a strong foundation for HopeGoo's local expansion.

The launch also comes ahead of Chinese New Year, Hari Raya, and school holidays — some of the peak travel seasons each year. Tourism Malaysia's Outbound and Domestic Travel Behaviour Report 2023 shows that 91% of Malaysians travel overseas for leisure. This demonstrates a continued outbound travel demand and a clear growth opportunity for HopeGoo in supporting Malaysia–China travel flows.

"As we introduce HopeGoo to Malaysian travellers, our priority is to ensure the experience reflects how Malaysians plan, book, and travel overseas," said Kent Chin, Apps User Growth Senior Manager, HopeGoo Malaysia. "Beyond competitive pricing, travellers value peace of mind when they are abroad. With our 24/7 hands-on support, HopeGoo is designed to make travel simpler, more reliable, and more rewarding, ensuring travellers receive timely assistance at every stage of their journey.

Just one year after launching in Hong Kong, HopeGoo entered the ranks of Hong Kong App Store's most popular travel apps. This gives us strong confidence in bringing the same customer support-driven experience to Malaysian travellers."

HopeGoo's rollout is further backed by its parent company, Tongcheng Travel, who established a strategic partnership with the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture of Malaysia in 2023 to explore inbound tourism development.

"Putting local users at the heart of our strategy while connecting broader travel journeys has always been our guiding principle," said Yu Chi Xiao, Group Vice President, Tongcheng Travel. "Leveraging the group's more than 20 years of accumulated industry experience, HopeGoo has built strong integrated capabilities across technology, resources, and service, supported by deep partnerships and proprietary AI systems to underpin our localisation efforts.

In Malaysia, we remain committed to a 'built for local users' approach. We strongly believe in the long-term potential of Malaysia's travel market, and HopeGoo will continue to evolve its products and services from a local perspective, with the aim of becoming travellers' trusted companion and delivering a warmer, more comprehensive travel experience."

To celebrate its official launch, HopeGoo is offering a series of limited-time perks for new users:

Asia-wide eSIM: New users are eligible for 90% off Asia-wide eSIM packages, capped at RM20, for the first 100 redemptions daily until 31 January 2026

New users are eligible for 90% off Asia-wide eSIM packages, capped at RM20, for the first 100 redemptions daily until 31 January 2026 Vouchers: New users can enjoy RM50 off flights, 7% off hotel bookings (three vouchers, each applicable for Mainland China; Hong Kong, Macao or Taiwan; and other regions worldwide), and RM5 off train tickets, available while stocks last

New users can enjoy RM50 off flights, 7% off hotel bookings (three vouchers, each applicable for China; Hong Kong, Macao or Taiwan; and other regions worldwide), and RM5 off train tickets, available while stocks last Refer & Earn: Earn 100 G-Coins in-app credits for every friend you invite, while your friends receive 1,000 G-Coins upon sign-up

Scan the QR code or click this link to download HopeGoo on App Store and Google Play .

For more information, visit https://www.hopegoo.com/en-my/ .

About HopeGoo

HopeGoo, founded by Tongcheng Travel, is a one-stop global travel platform committed to building a trusted, leading brand for travelers visiting China. We offer a comprehensive range of services across 6 key areas: flights, hotels, train tickets, attractions, ferry tickets, and local experiences, supporting payments in 16 currencies and multiple operating languages.

HopeGoo also provides simple and value-driven travel solutions. Our services are now available in numerous markets including Hong Kong SAR, Macao SAR, Taiwan region, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Australia, New Zealand, and the United States.

To further enhance user experience, we integrated an Immersive Translation Module in May 2025, enabling instant, high-quality translation across 20+ languages with a single click, and significantly improving cross-language communication and ease of use.

About Tongcheng Travel

Tongcheng Travel is an innovator and leader in China's online travel industry, formed by the merger of Tongcheng Network and Elong Travel Network in March 2018. On November 26, 2018, Tongcheng Travel successfully listed on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (stock code: 0780. HK).

As a comprehensive travel service platform, Tongcheng Travel covers transportation ticket booking (air tickets, train tickets, bus tickets, boat tickets, etc.), accommodation booking, scenic spot ticket booking, as well as package tours, self-guided tours, cruise ships, etc., covering a wide range of travel and vacation destinations. As of the end of the third quarter of 2025, Tongcheng Travel has a user base of over 250 million and is one of China's two major travel platforms.

Tongcheng Travel is committed to empowering the high-quality development of the travel industry with technology, adhering to the strategy of laying out the entire tourism and travel industry chain, and continuously deepening its efforts in areas such as hotel management, business travel management, and scenic area management.

The mission of Tongcheng Travel is to make travel simpler and happier. We will continue to use innovative technology to create simple, fast, and intelligent travel services for users.

