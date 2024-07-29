New Pet Sitting Platform 'Godpawrents' Helps You Find Affordable Pet Sitters

SINGAPORE, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Godpawrents is a newly launched consumer-to-consumer platform where pet owners can find and book trusted, affordable pet sitters in Singapore. These 'godpawrents' are home-based freelancers who will visit your home to take care of your pet, walk your dog, groom them, train them or transport them. Individuals with relevant pet experience can also sign up to be a godpawrent to their neighbour's pet.

Find Singpass-verified, affordable pet sitters on Godpawrents

According to the Singapore Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA), the number of abandoned pets nearly tripled to 285 animals in 2023, up from 96 in 2022. One key driver is the rising costs of pet ownership.

Godpawrents was founded in part to help address this issue. By eliminating unnecessary costs and leveraging infrastructure such as PayNow, Godpawrents has been able to halve the platform fees offered by similar platforms from 19-25% down to 9-12%.

"By halving our fees, we enable pet sitters to earn more and charge less. We want affordable pet services to be easily available to reduce pet abandonment. To date, we see noticeably lower list prices on our website. For example, a one-hour house visit costs about $20-40 on Godpawrents, compared to $30-50 on similar platforms. That's about $70 savings for a one week holiday'', said Maurice Png, founder of the pet sitting platform.

Launched in March 2024, the website has gained over 700 users in just four months. Pet owners can start planning for their next trip by booking a godpawrent to take care of their furkids. Members with the right experience can also sign up to be a godpawrent, whether as a dog or cat sitter, dog walker, pet groomer, dog trainer or pet transport service provider. Sign up for free at https://godpawrents.com/ .

Godpawrents will be at the upcoming SG Pet Festival at Marina Bay Sands Convention Hall, Booth D5F, from 2-4 August, 10am-8pm. Visit them with your pets to sniff them out!

About Godpawrents

Founded in Singapore in 2023 and launched in March 2024, Godpawrents is a pet services marketplace that helps pet owners find pet sitters who are godpawrent-worthy. With the right pet experience, you can also sign up to be a godpawrent to your neighbour's pet.

SOURCE Godpawrents