New Reeracoen Workforce Report Underscores FWAs and Transparent Compensation as the Future

97.8% of Q4 2024 survey respondents are aware of flexible work arrangement policies, while most expect merit-based salary increases and bonuses

SINGAPORE, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Reeracoen, Asia's leading human resource services provider, is unveiling its latest report: Unlocking Success in 2025: Navigating Pay Structures & Flexible Work Arrangements. Based on an extensive fourth quarter 2024 survey, the report offers data-driven insights and recommendations for effectively navigating flexible work arrangements, recruitment, and pay structures for 2025.

By polling more than 400 respondents from diverse industries and experience levels, the report serves as a guide for navigating the evolving workforce dynamics in Asia. In Singapore, the implementation of new FWA guidelines is standardising hybrid work while creating new challenges and opportunities. Furthermore, as the country heads into a pivotal year for its economy, its green and tech sectors are creating demand for an adaptive, future-ready workforce. By directly addressing these areas with actionable insights, the report provides not only a window into the future of work but also practical guidance to stay competitive for talent.

Key Findings:

Tips for attracting top talent as transparency grows: A majority of employees (62.8%) anticipate merit-based increments, and most also expect performance-driven bonuses after last year, across both managers and individual contributors. The report shares how to navigate a growing demand for transparency and fairness in compensation. Leaning into flexible work arrangements as the future: As hybrid work gains prominence, with 57% of companies adopting this model and 97.8% of employees aware of FWA policies, it is vital for businesses to embrace structured FWA implementation to enhance productivity, work-life balance, and employee retention. The publication details how to effectively navigate any communication and collaboration challenges to unlock the full potential of FWA benefits. Leveraging opportunities in an active job market: Despite economic challenges, 30.3% of companies plan to expand their workforce in 2025, reflecting a stable and optimistic hiring landscape. The report will delve into strategies for leveraging these opportunities. Industry benchmarks for bonuses and salary increments: Average bonuses for non-managerial roles are at 2.2 months and managerial roles at 2.3 months, and salary increment trends are favouring industries like F&B and construction. The data-driven insights will aid organisations in aligning their strategies with market expectations. Addressing employee concerns and priorities: The report identifies key employee concerns across markets, such as team collaboration, work-life balance, and career progression challenges in hybrid setups, while emphasising the need for transparent and fair pay processes. These trends offer ample opportunities for companies to enhance job satisfaction, retention, and engagement.

Mr. Kenji Naito, Group CEO of Reeracoen Group, commented: "As businesses in Singapore navigate the dynamic challenges of 2025, our latest research reaffirms the critical importance of aligning compensation strategies with employee expectations. By embracing flexible work arrangements and transparent pay structures, companies can attract and retain top talent, ensuring resilience and competitiveness in a rapidly evolving market."

Mr. Shoichi Sunaga, Branch Manager of Reeracoen Singapore, remarked: "Our findings highlight a significant shift in workforce priorities, with hybrid work models and performance-based bonuses taking centre stage. Reeracoen Singapore remains committed to helping organisations implement people-centric strategies that foster productivity, satisfaction, and growth."

About Reeracoen

Reeracoen is an award-winning leader in Asia's recruitment landscape, celebrated for connecting top-tier talent with forward-thinking organisations. With a strong presence across the region, we leverage our expansive networks and deep industry expertise to deliver innovative recruitment solutions tailored to the evolving needs of our partners.

Operating across 9 offices in 6 major Asian countries, Reeracoen upholds the highest standards of professionalism and service excellence. Our accolades and proven track record underscore our commitment to providing exceptional service quality and cross-border talent solutions, making us the preferred recruitment partner for businesses looking to thrive in the dynamic Asian market. For more information, visit https://www.reeracoen.sg/ and follow us on social media for the latest updates and insights.

